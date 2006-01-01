The Calcio Comment: Gasperini facing major test at flagging Atalanta

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini (66) is facing numerous challenges as the start of his side's season has been far from ideal.

Injuries have piled up, performances have disappointed, and results have fallen short. After six matches, Atalanta has only collected seven points in Serie A, the latest coming from a last-minute goal against Bologna. So, what’s going wrong? Has Gasperini lost his touch? Is his time at Bergamo nearing its end?

It's still early, of course, but in the past, even when points were scarce, either the performances were solid, or the results managed to mask underlying issues. Right now, we're seeing neither.

The injury to Gianluca Scamacca has certainly been a setback, particularly during the squad-building phase, but the team seemed to address the issue by bringing in Mateo Retegui, who has been one of the standout players so far.

Gasperini also signed several promising talents, including Raoul Bellanova (who may lack defensive prowess but excels at providing assists), Marco Brescianini (after a fantastic season with Frosinone), and Lazar Samardzic (who, at one point, was close to joining Inter, a testament to his quality). Clearly, the issue doesn't lie in the roster.

Yet something feels off - perhaps it’s chemistry, or maybe Gasperini is struggling to mold this group of talented individuals into a cohesive unit? That’s long been his hallmark - his teams play as one, everything perfectly in sync.

Last Saturday, it took a moment of brilliance from Samardzic, one of the club’s key summer signings from Udinese, to secure a point. His left foot produced a flawless trajectory, leaving Lukasz Skorupski no chance.

But Atalanta needs more than moments of individual skill; they need to play better as a team and expedite the process of building cohesion. The responsibility falls on Gasperini.

He’s experienced in handling slow starts and knows how to blend new players into a team capable of competing with anyone, just as they did last season when they won a major European trophy - the second most prestigious.

The next match in the league is against Genoa, a team showing inconsistent form but well-coached by Alberto Gilardino, who's proving himself to be a rising managerial talent. It won’t be an easy game, and Gasperini surely knows that another poor result could be disastrous, both for the standings and for morale.

While Atalanta fans are still riding the high of recent success, including that Europa League triumph - something unimaginable fifteen years ago - football is a demanding sport where past glories offer no guarantees.

Gasperini still has plenty of goodwill from the fans and management, but football, and especially the league table, has little room for sentiment. Every match is critical if Atalanta hopes to maintain European competition.

Now, it’s up to Gasperini to rise to the occasion, and everyone is watching. More is expected from Ademola Lookman and Charles De Ketelaere, two of the team's technical leaders, but the disappointment extends to the entire squad.

Now, a difficult challenge lies ahead in Serie A - yet it’s also a golden opportunity to get back on track and change the team’s current perception, restoring the fear they once instilled in their opponents. It won’t be easy, but Atalanta must rise to the occasion.

