Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Atalanta score last-gasp goal to snatch draw with 10-man Bologna

Atalanta score last-gasp goal to snatch draw with 10-man Bologna

Atalanta came back late on in Bologna
Atalanta came back late on in BolognaMassimo Paolone / LaPresse / Profimedia
A late goal from Lazar Samardzic salvaged a hard-fought point for Atalanta against 10-man Bologna, extending the Rossoblù’s winless Serie A run on home soil to six matches (D6).

Having fallen to a surprising home defeat against Serie A newcomers Como on Tuesday, Atalanta looked desperate to prove a point in the early stages, with Ademola Lookman seeing a low effort smartly saved by Lukasz Skorupski.

The hosts grew into the contest as the first half progressed, but clear-cut chances came at a premium as both defences held firm under pressure.

La Dea remained the more threatening of the two sides in the final third and Skorupski again came to Bologna’s rescue, thwarting a close-range strike from Marco Brescianini.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men continued to probe for a breakthrough before half-time, but substitute Samardzic dinked a half-chance over the bar as the scores remained level at the break.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

After a disjointed first-half display, the hosts made a dream start to the second period, with Santiago Castro turning superbly on the edge of the box and curling a clinical strike into the far corner to open the scoring within a minute of the restart.

However, any momentum generated from that goal was soon extinguished when a sloppy piece of defending from Jhon Lucumi resulted in the Colombian bringing down Charles De Ketelaere and receiving a red card.

Armed with the numerical advantage, Atalanta came within inches of finding a swift leveller when Raoul Bellanova powered an effort against the bar from inside the box.

Desperate to avoid a fourth defeat in six Serie A matches this season, La Dea continued to dominate possession in pursuit of an equaliser, and after several missed chances, it finally arrived in the final minute of regulation time.

Picking up the ball on the edge of the box, Samardzic created a yard of space for himself before unleashing an unstoppable strike into the corner beyond Skorupski, denying the Rossoblù a first home Serie A win since April.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Santiago Castro (Bologna)

See all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballSerie AAtalantaBologna
Related Articles
Derby delight rejuvenates AC Milan as Serie A's title race stalls
Como kick-start their season with impressive win away to Atalanta
Serie A game between Atalanta and Como postponed after downpour
Show more
Football
First place this early is virtually meaningless, says Liverpool coach Slot
Football Tracker: Osasuna end Barcelona's 100% LaLiga record with shock win
Updated
Zaragoza stars as Osasuna stun LaLiga leaders Barcelona in six-goal thriller
Xabi Alonso happy with Bayer Leverkusen's point away at Bayern Munich
Bayern hope to see injured Kane return for Champions League trip to Villa
LaLiga calls for arrests after Vinicius targeted in hate campaign
New Juventus manager Thiago Motta calls out critics of goalscorer Dusan Vlahovic
Four-goal Cole Palmer proves he is the Premier League's coolest customer
Salah scores as Liverpool avoid scare to take three points from Wolves
Most Read
Football Tracker: Osasuna end Barcelona's 100% LaLiga record with shock win
Argentina's Emiliano Martinez given two-match ban for 'offensive behaviour'
Jannik Sinner 'surprised' as doping case reignites with WADA appeal
Palmer scores four as Chelsea thrash Brighton in Premier League classic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings