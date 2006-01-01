Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Como kick-start their season with impressive win away to Atalanta

Como kick-start their season with impressive win away to Atalanta

Como players celebrate
Como players celebrateProfimedia
Como finally won their first game since returning to the top flight in sensational fashion, overturning a half-time deficit to beat Europa League winners Atalanta 3-2 at the Gewiss Stadium.

In a game that was hastily rescheduled after torrential rain waterlogged the pitch just 24 hours earlier, it was the home side who made the stronger start.

Serie A’s joint-top scorer Mateo Retegui came close to an opener inside 10 minutes, forcing Emil Audero into a smart save at his near post after being found by Charles De Ketelaere.

There was nothing Audero could do to prevent Atalanta from taking the lead in the 18th minute, however, as the visitors were punished for failing to adequately clear a corner, allowing Davide Zappacosta to strike the opener from the edge of the area.

While it was certainly a disappointing way to fall behind, Como responded brilliantly and were unlucky not to have restored parity by the interval.

Patrick Cutrone was twice denied by Atalanta stand-in goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi in impressive fashion, while Gabriel Strefezza fired wide from the inside right as the hosts’ goal continued to live a charmed life.

The match stats
The match statsStatsPerform

However, Gian Piero Gasperini’s men would not be so fortunate after the break, conceding three times within 13 minutes of the restart.

Just 22 seconds had elapsed by the time Como had levelled through Strefezza, who was found by Sergi Roberto’s gorgeous backheel before rifling into the corner of Carnesecchi’s net.

Nico Paz put them ahead with a shot that took a wicked deflection on its way past the beleaguered goalkeeper, before Alieu Fadera added a third, turning Marten De Roon inside and out before picking out the far corner to stun the home crowd.

Atalanta offered very little by way of response, with a 98th-minute penalty from Ademola Lookman – which the Nigeria international converted – coming far too late to offer any real hope of a fightback.

As a result, they slipped to a third defeat in four league outings as their disappointing start to the campaign continues. It’s fifth-time lucky for Como though, as they climb out of the Serie A drop zone with an impressive victory against opponents of such high calibre.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gabriel Strefezza (Como)

Mentions
FootballSerie AAtalantaComo
Related Articles
Serie A game between Atalanta and Como postponed after downpour
Gian Piero Gasperini sees Arsenal as major test for Atalanta's unsettled squad
Lookman the star of the show as Atalanta win thriller against Fiorentina
Show more
Football
European Highlights: Five Europa League matches that stand out in the first round
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe set for spell on sidelines with leg injury
Manchester United and Tottenham eye respite from domestic woes in Europa League
Flashback: The players who ignited a tense rivalry between West Ham and Chelsea
Manchester City confirm knee ligament injury for key midfielder Rodri
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-international Elijah Onsika tells Kenya how to beat Cameroon in AFCON qualifier
Ex-France and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane announces retirement
Updated
Chelsea's Enzo Maresca delighted with youngsters' attitude in Barrow win
Carlo Ancelotti focuses on positives after Real survive late scare against Alaves
Guardiola confident Manchester City will still 'have a good season' without Rodri
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Slavia star Zafeiris on opting to play for Greece and turning down Barcelona
Teenager Shang becomes second Chinese player to win ATP title, Cilic makes history
EFL Cup roundup: Chelsea destroy Barrow, Manchester City beat Watford
Guardiola confident Manchester City will still 'have a good season' without Rodri

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings