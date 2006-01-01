Como kick-start their season with impressive win away to Atalanta

Como finally won their first game since returning to the top flight in sensational fashion, overturning a half-time deficit to beat Europa League winners Atalanta 3-2 at the Gewiss Stadium.

In a game that was hastily rescheduled after torrential rain waterlogged the pitch just 24 hours earlier, it was the home side who made the stronger start.

Serie A’s joint-top scorer Mateo Retegui came close to an opener inside 10 minutes, forcing Emil Audero into a smart save at his near post after being found by Charles De Ketelaere.

There was nothing Audero could do to prevent Atalanta from taking the lead in the 18th minute, however, as the visitors were punished for failing to adequately clear a corner, allowing Davide Zappacosta to strike the opener from the edge of the area.

While it was certainly a disappointing way to fall behind, Como responded brilliantly and were unlucky not to have restored parity by the interval.

Patrick Cutrone was twice denied by Atalanta stand-in goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi in impressive fashion, while Gabriel Strefezza fired wide from the inside right as the hosts’ goal continued to live a charmed life.

However, Gian Piero Gasperini’s men would not be so fortunate after the break, conceding three times within 13 minutes of the restart.

Just 22 seconds had elapsed by the time Como had levelled through Strefezza, who was found by Sergi Roberto’s gorgeous backheel before rifling into the corner of Carnesecchi’s net.

Nico Paz put them ahead with a shot that took a wicked deflection on its way past the beleaguered goalkeeper, before Alieu Fadera added a third, turning Marten De Roon inside and out before picking out the far corner to stun the home crowd.

Atalanta offered very little by way of response, with a 98th-minute penalty from Ademola Lookman – which the Nigeria international converted – coming far too late to offer any real hope of a fightback.

As a result, they slipped to a third defeat in four league outings as their disappointing start to the campaign continues. It’s fifth-time lucky for Como though, as they climb out of the Serie A drop zone with an impressive victory against opponents of such high calibre.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gabriel Strefezza (Como)