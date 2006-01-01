Advertisement
  4. Serie A game between Atalanta and Como postponed after downpour

Serie A game between Atalanta and Como postponed after downpour

There was a huge amount of rain in Bergamo
There was a huge amount of rain in BergamoMarius Florin Bunduc / Ipa Sport / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Atalanta's Italian top flight game against Como has been postponed after heavy rain made the pitch unplayable, Serie A officials said on Monday.

Players took to the pitch for a warm-up in northern Italy but huge puddles had formed and the surface was deemed unplayable by the match referee and the two captains.

"The match has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch," league officials said confirming the game had been pushed back a day to Tuesday at 19:45 CET.

Europa League champions and fourth in Serie A last season, Atalanta have had a mixed start to the season with two wins and two defeats in the league. The Bergamo side were held to a goalless draw at home against Arsenal in their Champions League opener last week.

A win for Atalanta would put them level on points with fourth-placed Juventus, while promoted Como are struggling second from bottom.

Mentions
FootballSerie AAtalantaComo
