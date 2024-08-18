Frustrated Fabregas rues Como draw with Bologna after ceding two-goal lead

Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas was left frustrated at falling short of his first Serie A win as head coach after his team Como squandered a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw with Bologna on Saturday.

Como, newly promoted to Serie A this season, led after an early own-goal by Nicolo Casale and a second-half right-footed finish by Patrick Cutrone from the edge of the box. But late strikes by Santiago Castro and Samuel Iling-Junior rescued visitors Bologna.

"We had an important chance to win... we were solid, but we have to be better at closing it out," Fabregas told reporters.

"We are lacking in this, we have to work and improve on this."

Como, who have two points after four matches, will visit Europa League champions Atalanta on Sept. 23.

"I have to do more to help the boys be more nasty in front of (the) goal and close out the game. But now let's think about Atalanta and how to deal with this very difficult match," Fabregas said.