  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Como produce spirited comeback against Cagliari to earn first point on return to Serie A

Como produce spirited comeback against Cagliari to earn first point on return to Serie A

There was nothing to separate the two sides
There was nothing to separate the two sidesProfimedia
Cesc Fabregas’ Como 1907 picked up their first Serie A point in 22 years as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Cagliari at the Unipol Domus. 

With the richest owners in Italian football at the helm in the Hartono brothers, it is safe to say there is plenty of expectation on Como’s shoulders, meaning the 3-0 away humbling at the hands of Juventus on Matchday one was somewhat disappointing.

Their flurry of top-level signings, including one of Cagliari’s own in Alberto Dossena, looked like they needed time to bed in as Cagliari’s Zito Luvumbo tested 41-year-old Pepe Reina’s reflexes by shooting low at his near post. 

The veteran Spaniard was equal to it, but succumbed to the pressure moments before half-time, showing unusual indecisiveness in opting not to leave his line and therefore allowing Atalanta loanee Roberto Piccoli to nod home.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Fabregas turned to his bench at the break and introduced on-loan Manchester City ace Maximo Perrone, who made an almost immediate impact from a corner.

The Argentine swung in a right-footed cross which was flicked goalwards by Dossena before falling at the feet of last season's 14-goal striker Patrick Cutrone. From just a few yards out, he couldn’t miss as he opened his side's 2024/25 SA tally.

As the game approached its climax, both sides looked more interested in preserving a point than claiming all three. Still, Reina, who is well known for his consistency over his 25-year career, was close to making a comical error in the match’s final moments.

As he tried to trap Razvan Marin’s tame effort, it spun underneath his foot and was heading towards goal. Thankfully for the shot-stopper, his agility remains intact, and he was able to retrieve the ball before it rolled across the line.

For Cagliari, two consecutive draws represent a solid start. Meanwhile, despite Como now not winning either of their first two matches across their last 10 Serie A seasons, they take confidence from a spirited draw.

In the long run, Fabregas will hope his host of new arrivals gel and make his life a lot easier.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Alberto Dossena (Como 1907)

Check out the match stats here.

