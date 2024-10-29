Arne Slot expects to see Erik ten Hag at 'a big club again' after Manchester United sacking
Ten Hag's two-year reign as United manager ended on Monday, with the fallen English giants a lowly 14th in the table following last weekend's 2-1 loss away to West Ham - his final game in charge.
Slot's side had piled the pressure on fellow Dutch manager Ten Hag with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford in September.
But despite the bitter rivalry between Liverpool and United, the Reds boss - in his first season in the Anfield hotseat after succeeding Jurgen Klopp - was sympathetic when asked to comment about Ten Hag during a pre-match press conference on Tuesday ahead of Liverpool's League Cup tie away to Brighton.
"He's a Dutch manager which makes it even harder for me," said Slot. "Thoughts are with him. We are all in this job so we know it can happen.
"I know him a little bit and I know how much work he puts into it. For him, it's, of course, a pity. But we also know how well he did at Ajax and that he won two trophies (the League Cup and FA Cup) over here.
"I think we'll see him at a big club again."