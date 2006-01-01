Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Arrest warrant issued for ex-Wallabies captain Elsom, French media say

Arrest warrant issued for ex-Wallabies captain Elsom, French media say

Elsom in training in 2011
Elsom in training in 2011ČTK / AP / Rob Griffith
An international arrest warrant has been issued for former Australia rugby union captain Rocky Elsom (41) over his conduct as president of French club Narbonne in 2015 and 2016, French media reported.

The 41-year-old was found guilty of forgery, use of forgery and misuse of corporate assets by a Narbonne court on Friday, AFP, French sports daily L'Equipe and other media said on Friday.

A powerful blindside flanker, Elsom played 75 tests for Australia and captained the Wallabies from 2009 until just before the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

He also enjoyed a successful spell with Irish province Leinster and told Britain's Times newspaper in an interview on Sunday that he was teaching in a Dublin school.

Mentions
Rugby UnionRocky ElsomAustralia
Related Articles
Clarke's two tries help New Zealand beat Australia in Rugby Championship
Wallabies need a better start in Wellington, says lock Salakaia-Loto
Jordie Barrett ruled out of second All Blacks Test against Australia
Show more
Rugby Union
World Rugby plans to downgrade red card as part of several law changes
South Africa winger Arendse signs for Japanese side Dynaboars
Leicester coach Michael Cheika disappointed by ban, feels English rugby doesn't want him
Antoine Dupont set for Toulouse return after post-Olympic time off
Former skipper Cane and Perenara retained in All Blacks squad for northern tour
Bordeaux-Begles take revenge and end Toulouse Top 14 home streak
Enforcer Etzebeth looking to the future after Springbok milestone
Springboks beat Argentina to claim Rugby Championship title on Etzebeth's special day
Most Read
Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip reportedly retires at 33
Novak Djokovic 'overwhelmed' after 'greatest rival' Rafael Nadal's retirement
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff set for semi-final clash at Wuhan Open
World number two Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Shanghai Masters in straight sets

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings