  Jordie Barrett ruled out of second All Blacks Test against Australia

New Zealand's Jordie Barrett in action
New Zealand's Jordie Barrett in actionReuters / Esa Alexander
All Blacks back Jordie Barrett (27) will miss this weekend's return Test against Australia after scans on his knee confirmed he had sustained medial collateral ligament damage in the Sydney clash last Saturday.

The versatile centre, who limped off the pitch at halftime of the 31-28 victory over the Wallabies, will be reassessed before a decision is made on whether he will be able to go on New Zealand's tour of Japan and Europe in October and November.

Anton Lienert-Brown replaced Barrett at inside centre for the second half at Stadium Australia last weekend and is likely to do so again for New Zealand's final Test of the Rugby Championship in Wellington on Saturday.

David Havili is the other specialist midfield option in Scott Robertson's squad.

With outside back Ruben Love also unavailable because of a thigh injury, the All Blacks on Monday called uncapped utility Chay Fihaki into the squad as backline cover.

Will Jordan was moved to full-back at the last moment in Sydney when Barrett's brother Beauden fell ill. Twice World Player of the Year Barrett is, however, expected to be available for Saturday's game.

Tighthead prop Fletcher Newell has also returned to the squad after missing the trip to Australia with a calf injury sustained when he come off the bench in the second test against South Africa in Cape Town earlier this month.

Two defeats in South Africa as well as a shock home loss to Argentina mean the All Blacks cannot retain the Rugby Championship title this season, although they did lock up the Bledisloe Cup for another year in Sydney last weekend.

The loss to the Pumas came in Wellington, where the All Blacks have not won in five Tests going back to 2018.

After Saturday's match, the All Blacks next face Japan in Yokohama on October 26th before moving on to Europe to play November Tests against England, Ireland, France and Italy.

Follow the Rugby Championship here.

Jordie Matthew Barrett
Rugby Union
Wallabies need a better start in Wellington, says lock Salakaia-Loto
Antoine Dupont caps off Olympic gold season with Top 14 award
Kremer to miss Rugby Championship decider in blow to Argentina
Argentina stun South Africa in thrilling 29-28 win to keep title hopes alive
Springboks focussed on the plan against fiery Argentina in Rugby Championship
Owen Farrell set for 'challenge' of downing Bordeaux in Top 14
