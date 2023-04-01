Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek lead first set of qualifiers for WTA Finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek lead first set of qualifiers for WTA Finals
Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek lead first set of qualifiers for WTA Finals
Aryna Sabalenka reached the US Open final
Aryna Sabalenka reached the US Open final
Reuters
World number one Aryna Sabalenka (25) will make her third consecutive appearance at the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, as the governing body of women's tennis announced its first set of qualifiers for the season finale.

The tournament, which features the top eight singles players and doubles teams in the world, will return to Mexico after a gap of one year. The 2021 edition took place in Guadalajara.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka will be joined by four-times Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek (22), whom she leapfrogged to claim the top ranking for the first time after the U.S. Open earlier this month, the WTA announced on Friday.

The Belarusian is enjoying her best season on the WTA Tour with three titles and three more finals, including one at Flushing Meadows. She will look to improve on her runner-up finish at last year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth.

US Open champion Coco Gauff booked her place in both the singles and doubles competitions. The teenager will partner fellow American Jessica Pegula.

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina rounded off the initial set of entrants for the tournament as she became the first player from Kazakhstan to qualify in singles.

The WTA Finals run from October 29 to November 5.

Mentions
TennisSabalenka ArynaSwiatek IgaGauff CocoPegula JessicaRybakina Elena
Related Articles
Swiatek recharges for US Open defence with Sabalenka hot on her heels
Who can topple Swiatek? Top five contenders for the US Open women's crown
Iga Swiatek cruises past Danielle Collins, Jessica Pegula survives test
Show more
Tennis
Newcomers fire as Team World make strong start to Laver Cup defence
Updated
Dolehide stuns Kenin, books Guadalajara title clash with Sakkari
Tennis Tracker: Sakkari in Guadalajara final, Auger-Aliassime victorious in Laver Cup
WTA roundup: Greet Minnen, Yulia Putintseva advance in China
Andy Murray targets Paris Olympics after Tokyo disappointment
Saudi crown prince says he does not care about 'sportswashing' claims
Confident Sofia Kenin continues resurgence by reaching Guadalajara semis
Tennis Tracker: Shelton and Fils in Laver Cup action, Linette reaches Guangzhou final
WTA roundup: Top seed Ons Jabeur falls in Guadalajara, Kenin shocks Ostapenko
Most Read
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley
Editors' Picks: Derby day arrives as heavyweights collide in the Rugby World Cup
Football Tracker: City host Nottingham, Milan look to bounce back from recent humililation
USA complete clean sweep of Europe in first Solheim Cup session

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings