Iga Swiatek cruises past Danielle Collins, Jessica Pegula survives test

Swiatek got comfortably past Collins and into the second round

Iga Swiatek made quick work of qualifier Danielle Collins as she raced to a 6-1, 6-0, victory on Wednesday to reach the Cincinnati Open third round as third seed Jessica Pegula survived a tough opening match.

World number one Swiatek broke Collins seven times, faced only two break points and wrapped up a one-sided match in a tidy 59 minutes.

"I feel like I was really solid and I didn't make a lot of unforced errors," Swiatek said in her on-court interview.

"I really like playing that way because it gives me confidence and I can be proactive from the beginning to the end so I am pretty proud of today."

Swiatek raced out to 3-0 lead in the opener and, after both players swapped service breaks, the top-seeded Pole held to love before closing out the set with her fourth break.

It was more one-way traffic in the second set as a fully focused Swiatek shifted into cruise control and barely broke a sweat in a match she ended in style with a break to love.

Earlier, Jessica Pegula had her hands full in her first match since winning last week's Canadian Open as the American overcame a slow start to secure a gutsy 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-3 win over Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan.

Pegula comfortably lost the first-set tiebreak but showed her quality in the second set before racing out to a 3-0 lead in the decider en route to her 27th hardcourt win this year.

Pegula defeated Trevisan to progress to the next round Reuters

In the evening, second seed Aryna Sabalenka fended off a third-set comeback attempt by qualifier Ann Li of the U.S. to notch a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 victory and set up a meeting with Russia's Daria Kasatkina.

After trading the first two sets, the Belarusian appeared in control when she jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the decider but her 192nd-ranked opponent had other ideas, winning three straight games to whittle the lead down to a single game.

Despite the rising pressure the hard-hitting Sabalenka kept her cool, sealing the win with an unreturnable serve on match point to improve to 42-9 on the year.

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina also came through a three-set slugfest to defeat Jelena Ostapenko 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-4 to reach the round of 16.

Rybakina crushed 11 aces to raise her season-leading tally to 392 and will next face Italy's Jasmine Paolini for a place in the quarters.

Veteran American Venus Williams started strong against Zheng Qinwen before succumbing to a 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Chinese player.

Zheng and Williams shaking hands after their match Reuters

Williams received a wild card into the U.S. Open earlier on Wednesday and will be competing at the year's final major in New York for a record-extending 24th time.

In other action, American teenager Coco Gauff, seeded seventh, breezed past Egyptian Mayar Sherif 6-2, 6-2, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova beat Anastasia Potapova 6-4 6-2 and Kasatkina overcame lucky loser Varvara Gracheva 6-3 6-1.