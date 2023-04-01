Stephens stuns defending champion Garcia, Jabeur rallies in Cincinnati

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Cincinnati WTA - Singles
  4. Stephens stuns defending champion Garcia, Jabeur rallies in Cincinnati
Stephens stuns defending champion Garcia, Jabeur rallies in Cincinnati
Stephens won the US Open in 2017
Stephens won the US Open in 2017
Reuters
American Sloane Stephens battled back to defeat defending champion Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 and reach the third round of the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday while Tunisia's Ons Jabeur mounted an incredible comeback of her own to also advance.

Stephens was ecstatic after executing a perfect volley on match point to claim the win as the 2017 US Open champion looks to sharpen her game ahead of the year's final major, which kicks off later this month in New York.

"Thank you guys so much, it was so electric in here and so fun," Stephens said in an on-court interview under the lights.

"I felt like I played really well and was really consistent but honestly there is nothing better than playing in the U.S. in front of an American crowd. Incredible audience and atmosphere."

Stephens - Garcia highlights
Flashscore

Stephens was tentative with her serve early on and was broken for a second time in the 10th game as Garcia grabbed the first set.

But the six-seeded Frenchwoman appeared rattled when she dropped her serve early in the second set and Stephens rode that advantage to level the match.

It looked like Stephens would run away with the decider when she raced out to a 3-0 double break lead but Garcia dug deep to level at 4-4.

But Stephens would not be denied, breaking back and coolly serving out the match to set up a meeting with either Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova or Anastasia Potapova, who play their second-round match on Wednesday.

JABEUR FIGHTS ON

Fifth-ranked Jabeur, in her first match since suffering "the most painful loss" of her career in the Wimbledon final, clawed her way from a 1-5 deficit in the final set to beat Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina 6-3 6-7(2) 7-6(2).

The victory highlighted Jabeur's mental toughness and she pointed to her head after sealing the win.

Kalinina, who suffered early exits in Montreal and Washington, showed fighting spirit as she broke Jabeur on the fourth try to set up the second-set tiebreak.

But a malfunctioning serve with six double faults in the final set undermined her best efforts and Jabeur was firing on all cylinders when they reached the tiebreak, where the Tunisian clinched it with a backhand winner.

"It's really nice to know where I can go, what I can push, you know, and today was really tough. It was tough to believe I could win this match," said Jabeur, who is into the third round after a first-round bye.

"A lot of frustration in that third set but I'm glad I kept going."

Twice champion Victoria Azarenka upset Czech 11th seed Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 7-5 to reach the second round.

The unseeded Belarusian Azarenka broke Krejcikova four times, saved three of five break points and won the final five games of a match lasting one hour 45 minutes.

Krejcikova battled to get the opener back on serve but Azarenka broke right back and then went on to serve out the first set in the following game on her second set point.

In the second set, Krejcikova grabbed the early momentum and it was Azarenka who had to come back from a break down and then kicked into a higher gear before saving two break points in the final game to serve out the match.

"I am just a fighter and I will keep going until I get it right," Azarenka said during her on-court interview.

"My mentality has been like this since I'm a kid. Growing up not in the greatest conditions I had to fight for everything and that really shaped my personality today."

WOZNIACKI EXITS

Danish wildcard Caroline Wozniacki, in her second tournament out of retirement, lost her opening match 6-4 6-4 to lucky loser Varvara Gracheva of France.

Wozniacki had her chances but failed to convert any of her nine break points and Gracheva's backhand proved too much for the former world number one to handle.

Wozniacki reached the second round last week in Montreal, where she played her first competitive matches after more than three years away to start a family.

Czech ninth seed Petra Kvitova, a Cincinnati finalist last year, also booked her spot in the second round with a 7-6(2) 6-0 win over Russian Anna Blinkova.

In other early action, Jelena Ostapenko beat former Cincinnati champion Karolina Pliskova 1-6 6-3 6-4 and will next face fourth seed Elena Rybakina.

Mentions
TennisCincinnati WTA - SinglesStephens SloaneJabeur OnsGarcia CarolineAzarenka VictoriaKrejcikova BarboraWozniacki CarolineKalinina AnhelinaGracheva VarvaraPotapova AnastasiaVondrousova MarketaKvitova PetraOstapenko JelenaPliskova KarolinaRybakina Elena
Related Articles
Azarenka upsets Krejcikova, Wozniacki loses to Gracheva in Cincinnati opener
Venus Williams rolls back the years to claim shock win against Veronika Kudermetova
Azarenka and Pliskova slog way through into second round of rainy Canadian Open
Show more
Tennis
Misfiring Carlos Alcaraz survives Jordan Thompson scare in Cincinnati
Tennis Tracker: Garcia upset in Cincinnati, Alcaraz battles past Thompson
Defending champion Coric beats Korda in Cincinnati opener, Fritz outlasts Lehecka
Abdominal strain forces Andy Murray to withdraw from Cincinnati Open
Relieved Auger-Aliassime snaps five-match losing streak with win over Berrettini
Tennis Tracker: Wawrinka beats Nakashima in Cincinnati, Azarenka knocks Krejcikova out
'Destroyed' Elena Rybakina takes aim at WTA over Canadian Open scheduling
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal announce Raya signing, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Late flurry of goals sees Spain beat Sweden to reach first Women's World Cup final
Chelsea sign midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee
Neymar Junior: The dazzling Crown Prince of Brazil who failed to become King

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |