Iga Swiatek reaches Montreal quarters, will stay world number one

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Montreal WTA - Singles
  4. Iga Swiatek reaches Montreal quarters, will stay world number one
Iga Swiatek reaches Montreal quarters, will stay world number one
Swiatek progressed to the quarter-finals after a tough victory against Muchova
Swiatek progressed to the quarter-finals after a tough victory against Muchova
Reuters
Iga Swiatek (22) overcame a lengthy rain delay and a stern test from Karolina Muchova (26) to seal a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory at the Canadian Open that will assure the Pole retains her number one ranking when the US Open warm-up event concludes.

Riding the momentum from her fourth title of the season last week at her home tournament, the Warsaw Open, Swiatek looked poised for easy passage breezing through five straight games breaking Muchova twice to claim the first set.

But in each of their two previous clashes the contest went three sets and the third encounter would be no different as the Czech charged ahead 4-1 in the second and then after a little wobble, coolly closed out the set to level the match.

Just as play was about to begin in the third, rain swept across Montreal sending players to the locker room.

They returned and Swiatek broke to open the deciding set but rain once again forced a delay.

Later, Swiatek would hold for 2-0 and that would be all the cushion she would need to win the rematch of the French Open final, where Swiatek also prevailed for her fourth Grand Slam title.

"You have to find energy even though we've been here since 9 a.m.," Swiatek said after the match, which took more than nine hours to complete.

"For sure, it was a pretty extraordinary day, and I don't think I've had such a situation in my career so there is the opportunity to learn something new and see what I'm capable - even though we played this match like three times."

With the win, Swiatek guaranteed that Aryna Sabalenka, whose round of 16 match was postponed until Friday due to the weather, will not overtake her at the top of the rankings come Monday.

Swiatek will face American qualifier Danielle Collins, who dispatched Canadian wild card Leylah Fernandez 6-2 6-3, for a spot in the semis.

Earlier, fourth seeded American Jessica Pegula romped into the last eight with a 6-4 6-0 thrashing of Italian Jasmine Paolini, who in five career meetings has failed to take a set off the American.

The two women traded early breaks before Pegula seized control with a break to claim the opening set then shifted into top gear steamrolling through the second to ease into her 10th quarterfinal of the season second only to Swiatek.

Pegula will battle her doubles partner and compatriot Coco Gauff in the quarters after the teenager crushed Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-3 6-0 under the lights in Montreal.

Mentions
TennisSwiatek IgaMuchova KarolinaPegula JessicaSabalenka ArynaCollins DanielleFernandez LeylahGauff CocoPaolini JasmineVondrousova MarketaMontreal WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Swiatek solves Pliskova test to reach third round of Canadian Open in Montreal
Djokovic to face Cachin in Wimbledon opener, Rybakina up against Rogers
Djokovic returns to world number one, Nadal out of top 100
Show more
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Hurkacz, Casper Ruud stunned at Canadian Open
Davidovich Fokina stuns Ruud as Raonic falls to McDonald at Canadian Open
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from upcoming US Open as Aussie's injury woes continue
Andy Murray hopes instinctive Alcaraz doesn't ditch his 'Kamikaze' approach
Carlos Alcaraz begins US Open preparation with untidy win in Canada
Tennis Tracker: Ruud knocked out in Toronto by firing Fokina, Medvedev marches on
Monfils stuns Tsitsipas to join Medvedev and Raonic in third round in Toronto
Vondrousova feeling more pressure but settling into life as major champion
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern agree Kane fee, Chelsea & Liverpool outbid each other
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
Who's missing? Gabriel Jesus among players set to miss Premier League opener
Tottenham reportedly accept Bayern Munich's offer for England striker Harry Kane

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |