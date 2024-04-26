Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz starts title defence in style, Sabalenka and Rybakina win in Madrid

Carlos Alcaraz (20) is today beginning his quest to become the first person ever to win the Madrid Open three times in a row, and he's one of many top players in action in the Spanish capital.

17:27 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) got his Madrid title defence off to a great start, dispatching Alexander Shevchenko (23) 6-2, 6-1 in just over an hour.

Qinwen Zheng (21) has been eliminated though, after retiring from her contest with an injury. She had been trailing Yulia Putintseva (29) 5-7, 0-2. Hubert Hurkacz (27) made it through unscathed though, beating Jack Draper (22) 6-1, 7-5.

16:15 CET - Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) is into the third round in Madrid after overcoming a tough test against Magda Linette (32), winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Daria Kasatkina (26) is also into the third round on the women’s side in Madrid after beating Cristina Busca (26) 5-7, 7-6, 3-6. Following her into the next round is Caroline Dolehide (25), who beat Anhelina Kalinina (27) 6-7, 6-2, 6-3, and Mayar Shefif (27), who defeated Marta Kostyuk (21) 6-2, 7-5.

On the men's side, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) is through to the third round after beating Juncheng Shang (19) 7-5, 6-3. As is, Denis Shapovalov (25), who beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) 7-6, 6-3.

13:44 CET - There have been a few more winners from Madrid, with Tommy Paul (26) and Jasmine Paolini (28) coming through their second-round contests, while in a battle of the teens, Mirra Andreeva (16) downed Linda Noskova (19) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

12:52 CET - Elena Rybakina's (24) fine form on the clay had continued with a straightforward 6-4, 6-3 win over Lucia Bronzetti (25). There was also an important victory for Andrey Rublev (26), who won for the first time in five matches, defeating Facundo Bagnis (34) 6-1, 6-4.

Caroline Garcia (30) also claimed a straight-sets win, while Lorenzo Musetti (22) was stunned by Thiago Seyboth Wild (24).

09:32 CET - Up first today in around an hour and a half, Andrey Rublev (26) takes on Facundo Bagnis (34) while Stuttgart champion Elena Rybakina (24) faces Lucia Bronzetti (25).

A little later on, Aryna Sabalenka (25) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) are also in action, with both players aiming to successfully defend their Madrid titles.

08:50 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Madrid Open action!