Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz starts title defence in style, Sabalenka and Rybakina win in Madrid

17:27 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) got his Madrid title defence off to a great start, dispatching Alexander Shevchenko (23) 6-2, 6-1 in just over an hour.
Qinwen Zheng (21) has been eliminated though, after retiring from her contest with an injury. She had been trailing Yulia Putintseva (29) 5-7, 0-2. Hubert Hurkacz (27) made it through unscathed though, beating Jack Draper (22) 6-1, 7-5.
16:15 CET - Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) is into the third round in Madrid after overcoming a tough test against Magda Linette (32), winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Daria Kasatkina (26) is also into the third round on the women’s side in Madrid after beating Cristina Busca (26) 5-7, 7-6, 3-6. Following her into the next round is Caroline Dolehide (25), who beat Anhelina Kalinina (27) 6-7, 6-2, 6-3, and Mayar Shefif (27), who defeated Marta Kostyuk (21) 6-2, 7-5.
On the men's side, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) is through to the third round after beating Juncheng Shang (19) 7-5, 6-3. As is, Denis Shapovalov (25), who beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) 7-6, 6-3.
13:44 CET - There have been a few more winners from Madrid, with Tommy Paul (26) and Jasmine Paolini (28) coming through their second-round contests, while in a battle of the teens, Mirra Andreeva (16) downed Linda Noskova (19) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
12:52 CET - Elena Rybakina's (24) fine form on the clay had continued with a straightforward 6-4, 6-3 win over Lucia Bronzetti (25). There was also an important victory for Andrey Rublev (26), who won for the first time in five matches, defeating Facundo Bagnis (34) 6-1, 6-4.
Caroline Garcia (30) also claimed a straight-sets win, while Lorenzo Musetti (22) was stunned by Thiago Seyboth Wild (24).
09:32 CET - Up first today in around an hour and a half, Andrey Rublev (26) takes on Facundo Bagnis (34) while Stuttgart champion Elena Rybakina (24) faces Lucia Bronzetti (25).
A little later on, Aryna Sabalenka (25) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) are also in action, with both players aiming to successfully defend their Madrid titles.
