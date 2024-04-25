Rafael Nadal outclasses teenager Darwin Blanch in Madrid first round

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Madrid ATP - Singles
  4. Rafael Nadal outclasses teenager Darwin Blanch in Madrid first round
Rafael Nadal outclasses teenager Darwin Blanch in Madrid first round
Updated
Rafael Nadal needed just 66 minutes to advance
Rafael Nadal needed just 66 minutes to advanceReuters
Rafael Nadal (37) thrashed teenage wildcard Darwin Blanch (16) 6-1, 6-0 in the first round of the Madrid Open on Thursday and will face Australian 10th seed Alex de Minaur (25) next.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion broke the American at the first opportunity in the second game before grabbing the first set in just 28 minutes.

Nadal, who last claimed the title on Madrid's clay in 2017, broke again to take the lead in the second set and kept up the pace, giving a tennis masterclass to Blanch who is still seeking his first tour win.

The age gap between the pair was 21 years and 117 days, the biggest-ever between two opponents at ATP Masters 1000 level.

The American teen committed 27 unforced errors in what was his second ATP tour match after he had made his debut last month in Miami.

"I think today I played against someone with a great future in front of him," Nadal said. "(But) Today he was making mistakes.

"I tried to be there and be solid all the time without taking a lot of risks. I'm happy to be through and I wish him all the very best.

"For me after how things developed the last few years, every time I have a chance to be on court on this amazing stadium with unconditional support means a lot to me. Trying to enjoy every moment."

The win was Nadal's record-extending 57th victory in Madrid, a tournament that he has won five times.

He will play world number 11 De Minaur in the second round on Saturday.

The Australian defeated Nadal 7-5, 6-1 in the second round of the Barcelona Open last week when the Spaniard was playing his first tournament since January.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisMadrid ATP - SinglesNadal RafaelBlanch Darwin
Tennis
Lawyer confirms Boris Becker to be discharged from bankruptcy
Naomi Osaka stumbles against Liudmila Samsonova in Madrid Open second round
Billie Jean King Cup finals group stage replaced with knockout round
Roland Garros completes revamp ahead of French Open and Paris Olympic Games
Amelie Mauresmo says Rafael Nadal seeding for French Open not being considered
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur through after battle, Swiatek sails into second round
Naomi Osaka doing her homework on clay ahead of French Open return
USA's Darwin Blanch 'obviously nervous' ahead of Rafael Nadal match in Madrid
Naomi Osaka beats Greet Minnen to seal first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid
Most Read
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
EXCLUSIVE: Luc Eymael believes Kenya’s Brian Mandela should consider leaving Mamelodi Sundowns
Could Man City slip up in their remaining Premier League fixtures?
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings