Nadal wishes he could play long enough for his son to remember him on court

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Nadal wishes he could play long enough for his son to remember him on court
Nadal wishes he could play long enough for his son to remember him on court
Nadal is expecting to retire this year
Nadal is expecting to retire this year Reuters
Rafa Nadal (37) said he would love to keep playing long enough for his son to remember him on court, though the 22-time Grand Slam champion concedes time is not on his side.

The Spaniard, who has said he expects to retire after the 2024 season, returned to competition in Brisbane in January after almost a year sidelined with a hip flexor injury.

He was then out for another stretch due to a thigh issue and while he returned in Barcelona last week he says he is far from being in top form and does not know if he will play in next month's French Open.

Nadal beat wild card Darwin Blanch 6-1 6-0 in the first round of the Madrid Open on Thursday, with his wife and one-year-old son Rafael Jr watching on.

"Well, I would love to play a little bit longer and give him a memory of myself playing tennis," Nadal said of playing in front of his son.

"That's what will be the ideal thing for me and for my wife and family. Probably I will not be able to make that happen.

"But at least I’m happy to have a great team and family and friends around me during all my life that helped me in every single way of being happy."

Nadal, a five-time champion in Madrid, next faces Australian 10th seed Alex de Minaur on Saturday.

Mentions
TennisNadal Rafael
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal outclasses teenager Darwin Blanch in Madrid first round
Updated
Amelie Mauresmo says Rafael Nadal seeding for French Open not being considered
USA's Darwin Blanch 'obviously nervous' ahead of Rafael Nadal match in Madrid
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Rublev cruise through, Alcaraz begins title defence later
Lawyer confirms Boris Becker to be discharged from bankruptcy
Naomi Osaka stumbles against Liudmila Samsonova in Madrid Open second round
Billie Jean King Cup finals group stage replaced with knockout round
Roland Garros completes revamp ahead of French Open and Paris Olympic Games
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur through after battle, Swiatek sails into second round
Naomi Osaka doing her homework on clay ahead of French Open return
Most Read
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
EXCLUSIVE: Luc Eymael believes Kenya’s Brian Mandela should consider leaving Mamelodi Sundowns
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
Arne Slot: 'I want to be Liverpool's next manager, clubs are negotiating'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings