Mateo Retegui nets hat-trick as five-star Atalanta thrash Genoa

Atalanta climbed into the top half of the Serie A table as they strolled to a dominant 5-1 victory over Genoa at the Gewiss Stadium, picking up just a second win in five league games in the process.

Genoa came into the match having made an extremely disappointing start to the campaign, picking up just five points from their opening six league games (W1, D2, L3). And this clash was very much in keeping with their poor form as Atalanta took the lead midway through the first half.

Ademola Lookman picked out Mateo Retegui with a fantastic cross before the Italian forward slid in to poke home from close range.

La Dea only grew more confident after taking the lead, with Lookman going close to finding the net himself with just over half an hour played. A brilliant pass from Charles De Ketelaere picked out the Nigeria international, but he could find the hands of Pierluigi Gollini from inside the penalty area.

Mateo Retegui's performance Opta by StatsPerform / AFP

Atalanta were good value for the half-time lead that they’d carved out for themselves, and they were two to the good inside five minutes of the restart.

The second came after Ederson fired off an attempt from the edge of the box that Gollini could only push into the path of Retegui, who rifled in from fewer than six yards out. Éderson then managed to get his name on the scoresheet with just over an hour played though, firing a long-range attempt past Gollini and into the top corner.

The home side put another nail in the coffin with just over 15 minutes remaining after being awarded a penalty following Alessandro Vogliacco’s handball. Retegui was the man who stepped up to take it, and he completed his hat-trick by sending Gollini the wrong way.

They weren’t done there, either, scoring again with 10 minutes remaining through Marten de Roon’s beautiful first-time volley.

Genoa did muster a late consolation courtesy of Jeff Ekhator, with the young forward slotting beyond Marco Carnesecchi.

Ultimately, though, Gian Piero Gasperino’s side saw the game out comfortably to make it back-to-back wins in all competitions. Meanwhile, Genoa’s nightmare start continues, and they remain in the relegation zone as a result.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mateo Retegui (Atalanta)

