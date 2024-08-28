Prados Diaz nets first goal for Bilbao to see Basque side squeeze past Valencia

After 10 years and 263 appearances as a player, Los Ches legend Ruben Baraja is under pressure in his second full season as Valencia manager as his side fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Athletic Club, leaving them without a point after three matches.

A day after becoming Arne Slot’s first Liverpool signing, £29m Georgian Giorgi Mamardashvili found himself back between the Valencia sticks after returning on a season-long loan. However, he had no time to bask in the glory of his transfer during a first-half onslaught from the home side.

He was first left in no man's land as Iñaki Williams’ cross-cum-shot cannoned off the crossbar - Oihan Sancet miscued the follow-up header with the goal at his mercy - before denying Williams from close range after Gorka Guruzeta’s cross fortuitously cannoned into his path.

It was one-way traffic during the first half in which Valencia failed to muster a shot on goal. In the end, the pressure told, with 6-foot 6-inch Mamardashvili beaten on the stroke of half-time through a Benat Prados glancing header. It was a first LaLiga goal for unlikely scorer Prados, who ran from deep to latch onto Óscar de Marcos’ cross and find the bottom corner with a well-timed header.

After a somewhat uneventful transfer window, Ruben Baraja can only wish he could bring on a player of Nico Williams’ quality. However, that is exactly what Ernesto Valverde did on the hour mark and, moments after his introduction, he was presented with a half chance on the edge of the box only to blaze high and wide.

Despite Valencia enjoying more possession after the interval, they were still unable to test Julen Agirrezabala, who may never have had an easier night at the office.

The home side continued their stunning run of form at Estadio San Mamés, where they are now unbeaten in 18 matches across 12 months as they climb into the top half of the nascent LaLiga table.

