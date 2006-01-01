Yamal and Lewandowski fire Barcelona to victory over Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga

Barcelona maintained their 100% winning start to the new La Liga campaign, overcoming Athletic Bilbao 2-1 at the Barcelona Olympic Stadium in their first home test of 2024/25, duly making it 23 successive home league games unbeaten against the Basque club.

The opening stages of this clash threw up an intriguing tactical battle, which somewhat stifled any entertainment the neutrals would’ve hoped to see, and it took until the midway point of the first half for either side to create a meaningful sighting of goal.

Indeed, it required a moment of visionary magic from Pedri to even get that far, as his delightful lofted pass was turned goalwards acrobatically by Raphinha, whose effort was easily gathered by Alex Padilla.

Match stats Flashscore

Athletic found themselves behind moments later though, when a partially cleared free-kick fell favourably for Lamine Yamal, whose curling effort deflected into the corner off the head of Inigo Lekue.

The Athletic goal was living a charmed life by this point, and the Catalan giants ought to have been two goals to the good 10 minutes before half-time, when Robert Lewandowski worked a yard for himself in the area and crashed an effort off the post.

His miss looked costly shortly before half-time when Pau Cubarsi scythed down Alejandro Berenguer in the area.

And Lewandowski’s worst fears were realised moments later, when Oihan Sancet confidently sent Marc-Andre ter Stegen the wrong way from the spot.

Lewandowski must’ve been wondering just what he needed to do to build on his opening day brace against Valencia, as he again hit the woodwork in the second half’s infancy when he headed Raphinha’s cross onto the post with Alex Padilla rooted to the spot.

They say third time’s a charm though, and it proved that way for Lewandowski 15 minutes from time.

Padilla helped him out on this occasion, as he parried Pedri’s cross perfectly into the path of Poland’s all-time leading scorer.

There was only going to be one outcome, and Lewandowski made no mistake in thumping home with his left foot from 12 yards.

Ernesto Valverde would undoubtedly have hoped for a better response from his side, but they simply couldn’t break the hosts down for a second equaliser. In turn, Barca were relatively untroubled in seeing out the victory, which means they still haven’t tasted defeat in a home La Liga opener since 2010.

Meanwhile, Athletic still await their first league win of the season – something they’ll hope to put right in midweek against Valencia.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pedri (Barcelona)