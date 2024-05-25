Kenya's Beatrice Chebet smashes women's 10,000m world record in Eugene

Chebet broke the world record by nearly seven seconds
Kenyan Beatrice Chebet (24) broke the women's 10,000-metre world record by nearly seven seconds with a time of 28 minutes 54.14 seconds on Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon.

Chebet cruised through the finish at Hayward Field before collapsing to the ground as she beat the previous record of 29:01.03 set by Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey three years ago.

"I just want to thank my management, my coach and everyone at home for their great support," said Chebet.

"I did very well because I see my body was responding good."

A world silver and bronze medallist in the 5,000 metres, the win qualified Chebet to compete in the 10,000m at this year's Paris Olympics.

Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay was second in 29:05.92 and Kenyan Lilian Kasait Rengeruk took third in 29:26.89.

