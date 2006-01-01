Italy's Olympic champion Jacobs retains European 100m crown in Rome

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. European Championships
  4. Italy's Olympic champion Jacobs retains European 100m crown in Rome

Italy's Olympic champion Jacobs retains European 100m crown in Rome

Jacobs is hitting form at the right time
Jacobs is hitting form at the right timeAFP
Italy's Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs (29) retained his European 100m crown in Rome on Saturday in the perfect tonic for the upcoming Paris Games.

Jacobs timed a season's best of 10.02 seconds to claim gold. Italian teammate Chituru Ali took silver in 10.05sec, with Briton Romel Glave claiming bronze in 10.06sec.

After three poorly-attended sessions, there was a sizeable, noisy crowd at the Stadio Olimpico to see the homecoming of Rome local Jacobs, born in the United States to an American soldier father and Italian mother, but raised by the latter in the eternal city since an early age.

He received a vociferous welcome from the baying crowd, acclaiming the applause like a Roman emperor, albeit in blue rather than white.

With a smile, Jacobs turned his focus to the track.

A false start shattered the stillness at the Stadio Olimpico, Ali shown a yellow card as the sprinters moved back to their blocks and got set for the second time of asking.

This time there was no mistake and Jacobs fairly led from gun to tape, although well pushed by Ali and Glave.

A vicious dip at the line ensure Jacobs back-to-back European golds, to the delight of the large crowd.

Jacobs caused an upset when he won Olympic gold at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

The Italian set a European record of 9.80sec to seal that victory, quickly bagging a second gold as part of the 4x100m relay.

He followed that success up by winning the 2022 world indoor 60m title in Belgrade and the European 100m gold later the same year in Munich.

A series of injuries ensued, but Jacobs has shown his resolve and tellingly changed coach in the Olympic year, moving to the United States to work under Rana Reider.

Mentions
AthleticsJacobs MarcellEuropean ChampionshipsOlympic Games
Related Articles
Kenya's Beatrice Chebet smashes women's 10,000m world record in Eugene
Serbian long jumper Spanovic hoping to 'complete her story' at Paris Games
WADA must repair trust, says US athletes' commission head after Chinese swimmer controversy
Show more
Athletics
Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto banned for six years after doping violation
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone sets world lead on return to 400m hurdles
Olympic pole vault champion Braz gets 16-month ban for doping
European rights court to make final decision on Caster Semenya
Kipchoge and Jepchirchir make Kenya’s final marathon squad for Olympic Games
No world record but Armand Duplantis cruises in Suzhou Diamond League
Most Read
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Transfer News LIVE: Milan closing in on Zirkzee, Brighton eyeing St. Pauli manager
Zverev wants to 'move on' after assault case dropped as he reaches French Open final
Swiatek wins third consecutive French Open with crushing victory over Paolini

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings