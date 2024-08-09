Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Olympic Games
  4. Canada take men's sprint relay gold as botched changeover leaves USA disqualified

Canada take men's sprint relay gold as botched changeover leaves USA disqualified

Updated
De Grasse crossed the line to get gold for Canada
De Grasse crossed the line to get gold for CanadaReuters
Canada won the men’s Olympic 4x100m relay on Friday after hot favourites the United States messed up a changeover yet again and were disqualified.

Andre de Grasse ran a superb last leg to bring the Tokyo silver medallists home in 37.50 seconds for a second gold in the event following their 1996 success.

Akani Simbine, the nearly man of the individual 100 metres, also ran a terrific last leg to get South Africa silver in an African record 37.57, as did Zharnel Hughes to earn Britain bronze in 37.61.

Canada, running in the outside lane, were led off well by Aaron Brown. Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney kept them in contention with slick changeovers regularly honed under respected coach Glenroy Gilbert who was a member of the victorious 1996 squad.

However, once all the last leg runners had the baton in hand, it was Japan leading from Italy, who had used Tokyo 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs on the second leg.

The final result
The final resultFlashscore

De Grasse, the Tokyo gold medallist over 200, Simbine, who has an incredible six fourth or fifth-place finishes in individual global 100s, and Hughes, all tore past them, with Canada doing just enough to win the race.

"It feels pretty amazing," De Grasse told reporters. "To be out with these guys, my brothers, I’ve been with them since the beginning of time and it feels good to bring it to fruition."

"The individuals didn’t go our way but when we come together we’re a real strong team. You can never count us out, we feel great," Brown said.

Crossing the line way behind was individual bronze medallist Fred Kerley, who was involved in the botched changeover that saw them fail to make the final at the last Olympics.

He was not the guilty party this time, however, as the damage was done much earlier.

Christian Coleman gave the US a great start but ended up virtually colliding with Kenny Bednarek, the 200m silver medallist, at the first handover.

"It just didn’t happen," said Coleman, the familiar US lament over the years as they repeatedly pay the price for not prioritising the event as other nations do.

"We practised a lot. Me and Kenny have been on the team a few times, and we felt really confident going out there. It’s part of the sport," Coleman added.

"We wanted to do it, we wanted to bring it home, we knew we had the speed to do it but this is a risk-reward type of thing."

Andre de Grasse of Canada crosses the line to win gold
Andre de Grasse of Canada crosses the line to win goldReuters

The US failure was the latest in a long series in an event they have won 15 times - 13 more than any other nation - but not since 2000, when they have only one silver medal from 2004 to show for their efforts.

Since 1995, in the Olympics and World Championships, the US have now had 11 dropped batons, disqualifications or bans.

Hughes and third-leg runner Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake were in the British team that finished second in Tokyo but were later stripped of the medal due to a doping offence committed by teammate CJ Ujah.

Mentions
AthleticsOlympic GamesOlympic Games
Related Articles
Despite winning first ever discus gold for Jamaica, Stona still dreams of NFL career
Olympic Highlights Day 12: Volleyball giants meet for final spot, records to tumble on track
Arch-rivals Kerr and Ingebrigsten primed for 'vicious' clash in Olympic 1500m final
Show more
Athletics
Kenya's Chebet wins women's 10,000m final for second gold of Paris Games
Updated
Dominican Republic's Paulino surges to 400m gold in soggy Stade de France
USA win women's 4x100 relay gold after costly mistake from Great Britain
McLaughlin-Levrone targeting more records after Olympic showstopper
Wanyonyi leads the way into open 800m final as Kenya go for five in a row
US sprinter Noah Lyles says his Paris run is over after getting COVID
Olympic Highlights Day 14: France fighting for football gold as men's 4x100m relay takes place
American Holloway finally adds elusive Olympic Games gold in 110m hurdles final
Updated
Tebogo upstages Covid-hit Lyles to become first African to win Olympic 200m final
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea close in on Pedro Neto, Barcelona confirm Dani Olmo deal
Paris Olympics LIVE: Spain beat France in football final, Kenya's Chebet wins women's 10,000m
USA to take on France in dream Olympic final after edging Serbia in classic
Djokovic withdraws from US Open warm-up in Cincinnati after Olympic gold

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings