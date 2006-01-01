Advertisement
  4. Despite winning first ever discus gold for Jamaica, Stona still dreams of NFL career

Jamaica's Roje Stona won gold in the discus on Wednesday
Discus thrower Roje Stona (25) became the first Jamaican Olympian to win a gold medal in Paris on Wednesday - and he underlined his victory with a new Olympic record. Overall, Jamaica has already won five medals, but a gold had been missing from their collection so far.

Despite becoming the first Jamaican ever to win a gold medal at the Olympics in discus and even setting a new Olympic record (70 metres to be exact) in the discus throw on Wednesday, Stona is unsure if he wants to continue in athletics.

"This is what I've been preparing for, this is what I dream about. To come here and actually do it, it's one of the best feelings of my life. It's the best day of my life," he didn't hide his excitement after winning gold.

The Jamaican discus thrower first triumphed in the event at the 2019 NACAC U23 Championships in Mexico. In April this year, while qualifying for the Paris Olympics, he finished second at the Oklahoma Discus Series World Invitational, where he improved his personal best to 69.05 metres.

Interestingly, earlier in the summer, the six-foot-two athlete participated in a mini-camp for NFL teams the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints.

"I have a lot of thinking to do and a lot of decisions to make. Do you want to keep throwing or do you want to play American football? That's a tough question," he mused. Stona aspired to become a professional football player without ever playing at the competitive level.

"He's got an above-average body, plus long arms and huge hands. He will probably be used at tight end in the offence, but will have to learn to block," the NFL website says. With fall training camps already in full swing, the Jamaican will have to wait some time to fulfil his next dream.

