Ghana's Olympic hopes: A profile of the nation's athletes for Paris 2024

As the world eagerly anticipates the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Ghana is set to make its 16th appearance at the global sporting spectacle.

With a delegation of eight athletes competing in track and field events and swimming, the West African nation aims to add to its tally of five Olympic medals since 1960.

Flashscore takes a closer look at the athletes carrying Ghana's hopes and dreams in the City of Light.

Ghana's 4x100m Relay Team: A sprint for glory

The spotlight shines brightly on Ghana's men's 4x100m relay team, a formidable squad that has captured the nation's imagination.

Comprising of Joseph Paul Amoah, Benjamin Azamati, Isaac Botsio, and Fuseini Ibrahim, with Abdul-Rasheed Saminu as backup, this team represents Ghana's best chance for a medal in track and field.

The relay team secured their Olympic berth with an impressive qualification time of 38.29 seconds at the World Relays in the Bahamas. This performance not only guaranteed their spot in Paris but also signalled their potential to compete against the world's best.

Benjamin Azamati, making his second Olympic appearance, brings valuable experience to the team. The sprinter, who holds the Ghanaian 100m record with a time of 9.90 seconds, has been making waves in the international circuit since 2019.

His consistent performances, including a gold medal and a silver medal at the 4x100m relay in the 2019 and 2023 African Games respectively, make him a key asset to the team.

Joseph Paul Amoah, selected as Ghana's flag bearer for the opening ceremony, adds further depth to the squad. Amoah's experience will be key as he has largely anchored the relay team in their triumphs since 2019.

In the 2023 African Games, he won gold for the men’s 200m and is also the current national record holder in that event (20.80s). His bronze medal in the 200m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games also demonstrates his individual prowess, which he'll look to translate into relay success.

Isaac Botsio and Fuseini Ibrahim, while less internationally known, have proven their mettle in national competitions and played crucial roles in Ghana's relay qualifications. Their seamless integration into the team will be vital for success in Paris.

Botsio, who will be having his first-ever taste of the Olympics, ran an impressive 9.90s in the 100m earlier this year, albeit with a wind speed of +2.2. 2024 has been a year to remember for the 24-year-old who was voted the Lone Star Conference (LSC) Track Athlete of the Year. He also won the National Collegiate Athletics Association’s (NCAA) Division II men’s 100m national championship title with a time of 9.98 seconds.

Fuseini on the other hand impressed in the men’s 200m event at the 2023 African Games narrowly missing out on the podium after finishing fourth with a time of 20.85.

The team's focus leading up to the Games has been on perfecting their baton changes - a critical element that can make or break relay performances.

Despite facing stiff competition from athletic powerhouses like the USA, Jamaica, Italy, and China, the Ghanaian sprinters remain undaunted, aiming to turn their Olympic dreams into reality.

Rose Yeboah: Ghana's high-flying hope

Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah is set to make history as Ghana's first female high jumper at the Olympic Games. The 22-year-old secured her qualification with an impressive jump of 1.97m at the NCAA Championship in Eugene in June, setting a new national record in the process.

Yeboah's rise to Olympic qualification has been meteoric. In recent months, she has dominated continental competitions, clinching gold medals in the high jump at both the African Athletics Senior Championships and the 2023 African Games. These performances have not only boosted her confidence but also raised expectations for her Olympic debut.

Born in Kumasi, Ghana, Yeboah's talent was evident from a young age. She honed her skills at Kumasi Girls Senior High School and went on to attend the University of Cape Coast before earning a scholarship to attend the University of Illinois in the United States. This exposure to world-class training facilities and competition has undoubtedly contributed to her rapid improvement.

As she departed for Paris, Yeboah expressed her ambition to win a medal at the Games. While this may seem a lofty goal for an Olympic debutant, her recent form suggests it's not beyond the realm of possibility.

Yeboah will be competing against the world's elite jumpers, including Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Australia's Eleanor Patterson, both of whom have cleared 2.00m.

Regardless of the outcome, Yeboah's participation marks a significant milestone in Ghana's athletic history. Her journey from Kumasi to Paris serves as an inspiration for young Ghanaian athletes, particularly women, aspiring to compete at the highest level.

Joselle Mensah and Harry Stacey: making waves in the pool

Ghana's Olympic swimming contingent, consisting of Joselle Mensah and Harry Stacey, adds an exciting dimension to the nation's participation in Paris. Both athletes earned their spots through wildcard entries awarded by World Aquatics, recognizing their potential and recent performances.

Joselle Mensah, born in Germany to a Ghanaian father, brings a unique background to the team. A graduate of Lindenwood University in Missouri, USA, Mensah has balanced her academic pursuits with her swimming career.

She will compete in the 50m freestyle event, having qualified with an entry time of 26.52 seconds achieved at the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana. As the highest-ranked female swimmer in Ghana, Mensah carries the hopes of inspiring a new generation of Ghanaian swimmers.

Harry Stacey, currently the highest-ranked male swimmer in Ghana according to the World Aquatics Point Table, will participate in the 100m freestyle event.

Stacey secured his spot with an entry time of 50.67 seconds at the Africa Aquatics Swimming Championships in Luanda, Angola. His recent form has been encouraging, highlighted by winning his first medal for Ghana at the CANA African Championships in Angola.

Both Mensah and Stacey showcased their potential at the 2023 African Games, narrowly missing out on medals. However, these performances were crucial in securing their Olympic berths. Their participation in Paris marks only the second time Ghana will be represented in Olympic swimming after Abeiku Jackson in 2016 and 2020, underlining the growing diversity of the nation's sporting prowess.

As Olympic debutants, Mensah and Stacey face a steep challenge against the world's elite swimmers. However, their presence in Paris is already a victory for Ghana's swimming program. Their performances will be closely watched, not just for results, but for the potential to inspire future generations of Ghanaian swimmers.