Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. IOC chief Bach adamant Israeli team comfortable with security at Paris 2024 Games

IOC chief Bach adamant Israeli team comfortable with security at Paris 2024 Games

IOC chief Thomas Bach on Monday
IOC chief Thomas Bach on MondayReuters
Israel's Olympic team feel comfortable with security measures in place at the Paris Olympics, with French forces collaborating with many countries to safeguard the Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday.

The Games begin on Friday amid pronounced security concerns and heightened geopolitical tensions over the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

During their stay in Paris, Israeli athletes will be protected around the clock. At the 1972 Munich Olympics 11 Israelis were killed by Palestinian militants in an attack on the Olympic village where they were staying.

"With regard to the security of the Israeli athletes we have the full confidence in the French authorities," IOC President Thomas Bach told a press conference.

"The French authorities are responsible for security. They are working very meticulously, working very professionally, working with 180 other international intelligence services collecting all the information."

"You could say... almost all the world with very few exceptions. They are contributing to make these Olympic Games game safe and secure."

It will not only be French security staff guarding the Israeli team for the duration of the Games but officers brought in by the team itself are also attached to the protection of the athletes.

"The Israeli athletes since 1972 always have taken their own additional security measures and so they did this time," Bach said. "They feel comfortable with this situation as we know from the contact with them."

The Palestinian Olympic Committee on Monday joined calls for Israel to be excluded from the Games in an open letter to Bach.

In the letter it accused Israel of breaching the traditional Olympic truce, which should run from July 19 until after the Paralympics in mid-September, with its continued military action in Gaza.

Bach said he would not be drawn into political discussions.

"The position of the IOC is very clear. We have two national Olympic committees (NOCs). Both have been living in peaceful coexistence. The Olympic Games are a competition not between countries but between athletes."

"If we would enter into the political discussion with regard to wars and conflict, at the opening ceremony on Friday we may be in the end with 100 NOCs and not with 206 NOCs, if we would violate our political neutrality."

Mentions
AthleticsOlympic GamesIOC
Related Articles
Polish high jumper provisionally suspended for doping before Olympics
Australia Olympic team aware of alleged rape of Australian woman in Paris
France to give 24-hour protection to Israeli Olympics team amid Gaza tensions
Show more
Athletics
Five standout London Diamond League events ahead of Paris Olympics
Noah Lyles runs 100 metres personal best in final Olympic tune-up at Diamond League
Femke Bol cruises to London victory in final Olympic warm-up
Zharnel Hughes ready to silence 'loose mouth' Noah Lyles days before Olympics
Paris 2024 the ultimate challenge for marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge
Kenya's Lawrence Cherono gets seven-year ban for doping violation
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Everton interested in Napoli's Lindstrom, Bologna sign Dallinga
All the favourites in the team sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Star names in short supply in men's Olympic football tournament
Andy Murray says Paris Olympics will be final tournament of storied career

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings