  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. France to give 24-hour protection to Israeli Olympics team amid Gaza tensions

France to give 24-hour protection to Israeli Olympics team amid Gaza tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron and Gerald Darmanin listen to Paris police's Laurent Nunez on a visit to the police station of the Olympic village
Reuters
Israeli athletes will receive 24-hour protection during the Paris Olympics, France's interior minister said, after a far-left lawmaker said Israel's delegation was not welcome and called for protests against their participation.

The Games begin on Friday amid pronounced security concerns at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions over the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Israel's war against Hamas that has devastated Gaza has become a lightning rod among France's far left, with some critics accusing pro-Palestinian members of antisemitism.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a TV interview on Sunday evening that Israeli athletes would be protected around the clock during the Games, 52 years after the Munich Olympics massacre in which 11 Israelis were killed by Palestinian militants.

Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne told a meeting of European Union counterparts in Brussels on Monday: "I want to say that on behalf of France, to the Israeli delegation, we welcome you to France for these Olympic Games."

He said he would emphasise that point in an imminent phone call with his Israeli counterpart, and also "tell him that we are ensuring the security of the Israeli delegation".

At a pro-Gaza rally on Saturday, far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party lawmaker Thomas Portes was filmed saying Israel's Olympic athletes were not welcome in France, and that there should be protests against their taking part in the Games.

"We are a few days away from an international event which will be held in Paris, which is the Olympic Games. And I am here to say that no, the Israeli delegation is not welcome in Paris. Israeli athletes are not welcome at the Olympic Games in Paris," he said to applause, according to images posted on social media.

Portes did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Israeli embassy declined to comment.

Some LFI lawmakers offered a partial defence of Portes' comments. Manuel Bompard, a senior party official and lawmaker, wrote on X that he supported Portes "in the face of the wave of hatred he is experiencing.

"Faced with repeated violations of international law by the Israeli government, it is legitimate to ask that its athletes compete under a neutral banner in the Olympic Games," he wrote.

In a sign of the complex security issues surrounding the Israeli delegation, a memorial ceremony for the Israeli athletes killed in the 1972 Munich attack has been moved from outside Paris' City Hall to the Israeli embassy.

"The request from the French authorities to move the ceremony to the embassy from City Hall was received due to the fact that it was destined to be held in the restricted security area ('grey area') prior to the Olympic Games," the embassy said in a statement.

The Games kick off with an ambitious opening ceremony along the Seine with athletes paraded in barges down the river. Participation is optional, however, and Israeli officials have declined to say whether Israel's athletes will take part.

AthleticsOlympic Games
