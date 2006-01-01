Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Femke Bol cruises to London victory in final Olympic warm-up

Femke Bol cruises to London victory in final Olympic warm-up

Bol clocked 51.30 seconds to beat by 0.15sec the previous best she'd set at the London Stadium last year
Bol clocked 51.30 seconds to beat by 0.15sec the previous best she'd set at the London Stadium last yearAFP
World champion Femke Bol (24) set a new meet record as she cruised to victory in the women's 400m hurdles at Saturday's Diamond League in London.

In a final warm-up for the Paris Olympics, Bol clocked 51.30 seconds to beat by 0.15sec the previous best she'd set at the London Stadium last year.

Bol, who finished third in the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics when world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone took gold, became just the second woman to break the 51-second barrier in the gruelling event last weekend.

The Dutch athlete ran 50.95sec in Switzerland on Sunday to smash her own European record of 51.45.

In London, American Shamier Little finished second in a season's best of 52.78sec, with Jamaican Rushell Clayton rounding out the podium (53.24).

Mentions
AthleticsBol FemkeOlympic Games
Related Articles
Paris 2024 the ultimate challenge for marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge
Armand Duplantis misses world record but on track for Olympic title defence
Algeria hoping 'home Games' can make up for Tokyo disappointment
Show more
Athletics
Noah Lyles runs 100 metres personal best in final Olympic tune-up at Diamond League
Zharnel Hughes ready to silence 'loose mouth' Noah Lyles days before Olympics
Kenya's Lawrence Cherono gets seven-year ban for doping violation
Ukraine's Mahuchikh breaks 1987 women's high jump world record
Athletes who are 'human rights defenders' need protection, says UN human rights chief
Lyles & McLaughlin-Levrone lead US Olympic team after impressive trials
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Rabiot wants Premier League move, Arsenal close in on Calafiori
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football
New Marseille striker Mason Greenwood deflects questions about controversial past
Rafael Nadal reaches Bastad semi-finals after winning four-hour marathon

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings