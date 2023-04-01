French financial prosecutors raid Paris 2024 Olympics HQ and event management firms

The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympics is pictured on the building of the Organising Committee headquarters
Reuters
Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics said on Thursday their headquarters had been raided Wednesday by the country's national financial prosecutor and a judicial source said the raid, which also targeted event management firms, were part of an ongoing probe into alleged favouritism.

"Paris 2024 confirms that the PNF (Parquet national financier) visited its headquarters on Wednesday, October 18th and obtained all the information it requested," the organisers said in a statement.

"Paris 2024 is cooperating fully with the investigation, as it has always done."

A judicial source said the raids were part of a probe opened into suspicion of "illegal taking of interest, favouritism and concealment" in the award of several contracts.

More to follow...

