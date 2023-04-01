IOC eager to double award 2030 and 2034 Winter Games due to climate change threat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Olympic Games
  4. IOC eager to double award 2030 and 2034 Winter Games due to climate change threat
IOC eager to double award 2030 and 2034 Winter Games due to climate change threat
Venues vying to hold the 2030 Games include Salt Lake City in the United States, Sweden, Switzerland and France
Venues vying to hold the 2030 Games include Salt Lake City in the United States, Sweden, Switzerland and France
Reuters
The International Olympic Committee executive board on Friday approved a proposal to pursue a double allocation of two successive Winter Games in 2030 and 2034 due to concerns over the threat of climate change on snow sports.

With temperatures rising across the globe, natural snow is becoming less plentiful in some regions and water availability for snowmaking is falling as a result of climate change, putting the global snow sport industry at risk.

By 2040 only 10 nations would be able to host the snow sports of the Olympic Winter and Paralympic Games, according to preliminary results of studies by the IOC's future host commission for Winter Games.

"We need to address this dramatic impact of climate change," IOC President Thomas Bach told a press conference in Mumbai on the second day of the executive board meeting. "This is a very complex issue and to address this in a proper way we need some more time.

"This is one of the reasons why the future host commission is proposing to get the opportunity for a double allocation of two successive Olympic Winter Games 2030 and 2034."

Bach said that the executive board agreed to the double-award proposal and it will be put to the IOC Session for further discussions. The IOC session will be held between October 15-17, also in Mumbai.

The IOC executive board in November will have further discussions on the proposal with a view to have the election for the hosts of 2030 and 2034 Winter Games by the next IOC Session in 2024, in the week leading up to the summer Olympics in Paris.

Venues vying to hold the 2030 Games include Salt Lake City in the United States, Sweden, Switzerland and France.

Last year's Beijing Games became the first Winter Olympics to use virtually 100% artificial snow by deploying more than 100 snow generators and 300 snow-making guns working flat out to cover the ski slopes.

Mentions
AthleticsOlympic Games
Related Articles
IOC board approves five new sports, including cricket and baseball, for 2028 Olympic Games
Updated
Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru banned for six years for doping violations
NFL players eager to play flag football at the Olympics, says executive
Show more
Athletics
Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum smashes men's marathon world record in Chicago
Welteji and Kessler set world records to win road mile titles
Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa smashes women's marathon world record in Berlin
Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay shatters women's 5000 metres world record in Eugene
Coleman and Jackson upset world champions in Diamond League finals
World champion Noah Lyles to take his 'victory lap' in Eugene, Oregon
Vladimir Putin says IOC is distorting Olympic ideal
Most Read
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Brazil coach Diniz excited about Neymar and Vinicius combination
Euro 2024 roundup: Turkey go top of Group D and close in on Euros after edging Croatia
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings