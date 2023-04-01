Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru banned for six years for doping violations

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru banned for six years for doping violations
Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru banned for six years for doping violations
Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru at the Tokyo Olympics
Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru at the Tokyo Olympics
Reuters
Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru (27) has been banned for six years for committing two Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs), the Athletics Integrity Union announced on Thursday, saying there was "overwhelming evidence" against him.

The violations were possession of prohibited substances and the attempted use of a prohibited substance or method. He was also ordered to pay World Athletics $3,000 towards their expenses in the case.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of this matter, given its particularly grievous nature, exposing the sinister collusion between athletes and other persons in deliberate plans to corrupt athletics at the highest level," said Brett Clothier, Head of the AIU, said in a statement.

The AIU were seeking a six-year ban for Oduduru, who was provisionally suspended on February 9th, 2023.

The case arose when US prosecutors charged therapist Eric Lira with supplying performance-enhancing drugs to athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Oduduru's team mate Blessing Okagbare was banned for 11 years for doping in the lead-up to Tokyo and refusing to co-operate with the investigation.

Her phone was reviewed by US Customs and Border Protection on her return to the United States and a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) complaint set out "highly incriminating text and voice messages" with Lira.

"The AIU is fully committed to unearthing cheats and the extent of their networks. In our quest to protect the integrity of athletics, we often work closely with other investigative organisations," said Clothier.

"We are grateful for the assistance from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and United States Department of Justice whose legal reach provided vital evidence which helped in this matter as well as in our case against Blessing Okagbare last year."

Oduduru maintained his innocence throughout, despite what the AIU said was significant evidence, including Whatsapp messages between Okagbare and Lira that revealed Okagbare soliciting prohibited substances on Oduduru's behalf.

"There was photographic evidence of multiple prohibited substances discovered in Oduduru's Florida apartment," the AIU said.

Among evidence found were two boxes of Somatropin, "Xerendip" and "Humatrope," which were identified as human growth hormone; a plastic bag labelled "IGF LR3" – an abbreviation for synthetic Insulin Growth Factor – containing three vials, and two boxes of erythropoietin (EPO).

Oduduru's fastest times are 9.86 seconds in the 100 metres and 19.73 seconds in the 200 metres. He was disqualified in the 100m heats in Tokyo while he reached the 200m semi-finals.

Mentions
Athleticsanti-doping
Related Articles
US ice dancers frustrated by delay in Russia's Valieva doping case
An suspended for three months by PGA Tour for doping violation
Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum smashes men's marathon world record in Chicago
Show more
Athletics
Welteji and Kessler set world records to win road mile titles
Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa smashes women's marathon world record in Berlin
Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay shatters women's 5000 metres world record in Eugene
Coleman and Jackson upset world champions in Diamond League finals
World champion Noah Lyles to take his 'victory lap' in Eugene, Oregon
Vladimir Putin says IOC is distorting Olympic ideal
Running great Farah caps career with fourth at Great North Run
Norway's Ingebrigtsen sets 2,000m world record
Most Read
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Brazil coach Diniz excited about Neymar and Vinicius combination
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
Can Jude Bellingham revitalise England and finally take them to the top?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings