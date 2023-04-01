An suspended for three months by PGA Tour for doping violation

An Byeong-Hun in action at the Open

South Korean golfer An Byeong-Hun (32) has been suspended by the PGA Tour for three months for a doping violation, the US-based circuit said on Wednesday.

An, 53rd in the world rankings, tested positive for a substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency contained in a cough medicine available over the counter in his native Korea.

"He has cooperated fully with the Tour throughout the process and accepted his suspension," the PGA Tour said, adding that it had no further comment on the matter at this time.

An, whose suspension is retroactive to August 31st, will be eligible to return to competition on December 1st.

An recorded four top-10 finishes in 31 events during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. His last PGA Tour start was at August's BMW Championship where he finished 43rd in the penultimate playoff event.