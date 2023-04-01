An suspended for three months by PGA Tour for doping violation

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. PGA Tour
  4. An suspended for three months by PGA Tour for doping violation
An suspended for three months by PGA Tour for doping violation
An Byeong-Hun in action at the Open
An Byeong-Hun in action at the Open
Reuters
South Korean golfer An Byeong-Hun (32) has been suspended by the PGA Tour for three months for a doping violation, the US-based circuit said on Wednesday.

An, 53rd in the world rankings, tested positive for a substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency contained in a cough medicine available over the counter in his native Korea.

"He has cooperated fully with the Tour throughout the process and accepted his suspension," the PGA Tour said, adding that it had no further comment on the matter at this time.

An, whose suspension is retroactive to August 31st, will be eligible to return to competition on December 1st.

An recorded four top-10 finishes in 31 events during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. His last PGA Tour start was at August's BMW Championship where he finished 43rd in the penultimate playoff event.

Mentions
GolfAn Byeong-HunPGA Touranti-doping
Related Articles
PGA Tour says LIV merger attracts unsolicited investor interest
US Senate issues subpoena to PIF subsidiary regarding PGA Tour deal
Tiger Woods making a big impact on policy board ahead of PGA-LIV deal vote, says McIlroy
Show more
Golf
LIV Golf reportedly loses bid to earn world ranking points
Luke List monster putt clinches dramatic play-off win at Sanderson Farms
Tiger Woods back to hitting golf shots again after ankle surgery
Matthew Fitzpatrick takes lead halfway into Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
LIV rebel Graeme McDowell 'makes peace' with Europe Ryder Cup snub
Canada's Mackenzie Hughes tries to defend PGA Sanderson Farms title
Absence of big LIV personalities in Ryder Cup helped others flourish, says McIlroy
US captain Zach Johnson returns home to criticism after Ryder Cup flop
After Europe regain Ryder Cup in Rome, McIlroy targets 2025 win in US
Most Read
Grigor Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz Alcaraz to reach Shanghai quarter-finals
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
The Regista - Arsenal vs Man City tactical review: A game of central battles & long balls
Belgium seek to beef up midfield with uncapped Royal Antwerp's Mandela Keita

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings