  Sorloth and Griezmann inspire Atletico to comeback victory over Leganes

Alexander Sorloth (left) celebrates scoring Atletico's equaliser
Alexander Sorloth (left) celebrates scoring Atletico's equaliserPIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP
Atletico Madrid came from behind to keep up their unbeaten start to the LaLiga season by defeating CD Leganes 3-1 at the Civitas Metropolitano, extending the visitors’ winless run in the league to eight matches.

Closing the seven-point gap to Barcelona and Real Madrid at the LaLiga summit was the order of the day for Diego Simeone’s men, yet a tepid start to proceedings invited pressure on the hosts.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium for Atletico despite their dominance of possession, though Alexander Sorloth squandered a huge chance at the back post, failing to react in time to Koke’s inviting cross and instead prodding a tame effort at the goalkeeper.

Having survived the opening half-hour, Leganes steadily grew into the game and delivered an almighty sucker punch on the hosts to take the lead.

Daniel Raba’s square pass found Yvan Neyou, who unleashed a rocket into the near top corner past a helpless Jan Oblak to hand the visitors the advantage at the break with their first top-flight goal in away head-to-heads. 

The Metropolitano crowd voiced their displeasure at the half-time whistle, with Simeone needing an improvement following the resumption.

His only half-time alteration was to replace Nahuel Molina with Samuel Lino, but it was Angel Correa – Atleti’s super sub making his first league start this season – who came close to a leveller, yet he somehow struck wide of the target from close range when it appeared harder to miss.

A trio of Argentinians were then introduced by Simeone, but it was Sorloth who finally drew Los Colchoneros level, exquisitely back-heeling from Axel Witsel’s square pass to score for a third successive match for club and country.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

As seven of the previous eight league head-to-heads had witnessed two or fewer total goals, the prospect of a late winner for either side appeared unlikely.

Rodrigo De Paul was trying his best though, as he unleashed a thunderous volley that needed to be deflected away from the target.

His compatriot Giuliano Simeone was the architect behind the hosts’ late winner, as he lunged for the byline to keep the ball alive before crossing for Antoine Griezmann to slot in at the near post.

The Frenchman was sent off for a two-footed challenge in the final minutes of normal time, but with the decision overturned on review, Atleti saw out just a third win from six home league games.

The scoreline received some gloss when Sorloth added a third in the 10th minute of stoppage time, ensuring that Leganes’ winless run in the league reached eight matches to leave them teetering dangerously above the drop zone.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Player ratings
Player ratingsFlashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaAtl. MadridLeganes
