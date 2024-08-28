Atletico Madrid frustrated by Espanyol at home in dour stalemate

A misfiring Atlético Madrid were held to a goalless draw by a resilient Espanyol at the Civitas Metropolitano, as the visitors claimed their first point since winning promotion back to LaLiga.

There had been a growing sense of optimism among the red-and-white side of the Spanish capital, with the feeling that Diego Simeone’s side could make a sustained LaLiga title challenge this campaign.

Fresh from a 3-0 humbling of last season’s surprise package Girona, Atleti would have been confident of putting the newly-promoted Catalans to the sword here. Two summer signings – Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth – both had early sighters of goal, as the former’s first-time strike was brilliantly parried to safety by Joan Garcia before Sorloth headed wide from Rodrigo de Paul’s enticing delivery.

Espanyol were struggling to contain the hosts, as Alvarez fired over the bar after Robin Le Normand headed on Rodrigo Riquelme’s corner into the Argentine’s path. Riquelme was gaining a lot of joy down the left flank and teed up Sørloth for another chance, but the Norwegian dragged his shot wide. Opportunities were few and far between for the visitors, but Espanyol almost broke the deadlock themselves against the run of play in a blistering counter-attack.

Alex Kral played Alvaro Tejero's cross into the path of Javi Puado, who agonisingly blazed his close-range strike over the bar. Manolo Gonzalez would have undoubtedly been the happier of the two coaches heading into the break, having weathered a considerable amount of pressure to stay on level terms.

Los Periquitos began the second half in confident fashion and had an early chance after the restart when Álvaro Aguado fired wide on the angle after being teed up by Alejo Veliz.

However, it looked like the Colchoneros had drawn first blood moments later when Riquelme prodded the ball in on the goalline following a very scrappy passage of play, but VAR determined him to be in an offside position.

Walid Cheddira was introduced just past the hour mark, almost making an immediate impact for Espanyol after weaving his way into the box before Jan Oblak pushed away his subsequent shot.

Riquelme came close to winning the contest late on after making a surging run to meet the deftest of passes from Antoine Griezmann, but he slid his attempt wide of the far post and had a last-minute strike ruled out for offside.

Ultimately, the spoils were shared in a match where Simeone will reflect on two dropped points against a team at their mercy for much of the first half, in particular. Meanwhile, this would have been a welcome result for González’s men, but their wait for a first league goal since promotion extends to their fourth LaLiga match.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Rodrigo Riquelme (Atletico Madrid)

