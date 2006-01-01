Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Real Sociedad leave it late to find winning goal against stubborn Espanyol

Real Sociedad leave it late to find winning goal against stubborn Espanyol

Kubo celebrates winning goal for Sociedad
Kubo celebrates winning goal for Sociedad Profimedia
Takefusa Kubo’s fierce second-half strike secured a narrow 1-0 victory for Real Sociedad away at RCD Espanyol’s Stage Front Stadium, avoiding a third successive LaLiga defeat in the process.

It was hardly the perfect return to the top flight for Espanyol as they suffered a 1-0 defeat away at Rayo Valladolid on the opening day of the campaign, but they were eager to put that right in front of their own supporters.

The Periquitos started the game with intensity, putting Sociedad – who also suffered a loss in their first game – under pressure, albeit without troubling Alex Remiro between the sticks.

As the half progressed, the hosts grew into the game, with Sergi Gomez leading the charge. The former Manchester City man registered the first half’s most dangerous shot on target, which Joan Garcia was required to push over the bar, before Benat Turrientes fired over from the resulting corner.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Espanyol did find themselves in positive positions throughout the half, but too often lost momentum and subsequently failed to make a telling impact.

Ten minutes after the restart, a threatening Espanyol counter-attack ended in familiar fashion. Jon Pacheco was caught in possession near the halfway line by Javi Puado, who drove with the ball towards the penalty area as a three-on-one situation emerged, and although his pass was behind Alejo Veliz, the on-loan Tottenham Hotspur forward should have done far better than totally miscueing his effort.

Jofre Carreras did manage to poke the follow-up towards the goal, but Aritz Elustondo recovered to clear off the line.

A drinks break came and went, yet neither outfit looked particularly close to grabbing the winner as they lacked a clinical edge. Ultimately, though, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock through Japan international Kubo as the final 10 minutes approached.

He was fortunate in how the ball broke to him on the right side of the box, but there was little Garcia could do to stop his effort from arrowing into the top corner.

From that point on, Imanol Alguacil’s men controlled the game, although Remiro did need to be alert to save a header from goalkeeping counterpart Garcia at the death.

The result sees Sociedad get off the mark, while this victory is their 65th against the Catalan outfit – the most they have managed against any club in history. Meanwhile, the hosts are pointless and goalless this term, something Manolo Gonzalez and Co. will have to change soon if they want to prevent being involved in a relegation battle from the off.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Sergio Gomez (Real Sociedad)

Check out the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballEspanyolReal SociedadLaLigaGomez Sergio
Related Articles
Hansi Flick delighted with Robert Lewandowski form after winner against Bilbao
Yamal and Lewandowski fire Barcelona to victory over Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga
Diego Simeone looks to Atleti's fervent fans to help them overcome Girona
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Inter Milan east past Lecce, Real Sociedad battle to win over Espanyol
Updated
Champions Inter Milan click into gear to secure Serie A win against Lecce
Super-sub Leandro Trossard proves his worth to lift Arsenal to vital win
Milan's Fonseca calls for defensive responsibility after shock defeat to Parma
Haaland feeling better than ever, says Guardiola after City dismantle Ipswich
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli pushing for McTominay, Porto close in on Fabio Vieira loan
Updated
Impressive Parma pounce on AC Milan's struggles to claim shock Serie A win
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli pushing for McTominay, Porto close in on Fabio Vieira loan
Football Tracker: Inter Milan east past Lecce, Real Sociedad battle to win over Espanyol
Jannik Sinner fires trainer, physio amid doping furore
Pedro strikes late to earn Brighton dramatic win over Manchester United

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings