Real Sociedad leave it late to find winning goal against stubborn Espanyol

Takefusa Kubo’s fierce second-half strike secured a narrow 1-0 victory for Real Sociedad away at RCD Espanyol’s Stage Front Stadium, avoiding a third successive LaLiga defeat in the process.

It was hardly the perfect return to the top flight for Espanyol as they suffered a 1-0 defeat away at Rayo Valladolid on the opening day of the campaign, but they were eager to put that right in front of their own supporters.

The Periquitos started the game with intensity, putting Sociedad – who also suffered a loss in their first game – under pressure, albeit without troubling Alex Remiro between the sticks.

As the half progressed, the hosts grew into the game, with Sergi Gomez leading the charge. The former Manchester City man registered the first half’s most dangerous shot on target, which Joan Garcia was required to push over the bar, before Benat Turrientes fired over from the resulting corner.

Espanyol did find themselves in positive positions throughout the half, but too often lost momentum and subsequently failed to make a telling impact.

Ten minutes after the restart, a threatening Espanyol counter-attack ended in familiar fashion. Jon Pacheco was caught in possession near the halfway line by Javi Puado, who drove with the ball towards the penalty area as a three-on-one situation emerged, and although his pass was behind Alejo Veliz, the on-loan Tottenham Hotspur forward should have done far better than totally miscueing his effort.

Jofre Carreras did manage to poke the follow-up towards the goal, but Aritz Elustondo recovered to clear off the line.

A drinks break came and went, yet neither outfit looked particularly close to grabbing the winner as they lacked a clinical edge. Ultimately, though, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock through Japan international Kubo as the final 10 minutes approached.

He was fortunate in how the ball broke to him on the right side of the box, but there was little Garcia could do to stop his effort from arrowing into the top corner.

From that point on, Imanol Alguacil’s men controlled the game, although Remiro did need to be alert to save a header from goalkeeping counterpart Garcia at the death.

The result sees Sociedad get off the mark, while this victory is their 65th against the Catalan outfit – the most they have managed against any club in history. Meanwhile, the hosts are pointless and goalless this term, something Manolo Gonzalez and Co. will have to change soon if they want to prevent being involved in a relegation battle from the off.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Sergio Gomez (Real Sociedad)

