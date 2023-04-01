Australia boss Tony Gustavsson 'fully focused' on Olympics amid Sweden reports

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Australia boss Tony Gustavsson 'fully focused' on Olympics amid Sweden reports
Australia boss Tony Gustavsson 'fully focused' on Olympics amid Sweden reports
Gustavsson has been linked with a move away from Australia
Gustavsson has been linked with a move away from Australia
AFP
Australia women's boss Tony Gustavsson insisted Saturday he was "fully focused" on taking the team to the Paris Olympics amid reports he was interviewed to take over as coach of the Swedish men's side.

Gustavsson, who is from Sweden, won plaudits after steering the Matildas to a fourth-place finish at the World Cup this year on home soil.

In the wake of that, he was linked to the United States women's head coach role when Vlatko Andonovski resigned, but Chelsea's Emma Hayes was appointed instead.

Swedish media this week said he had been interviewed as a candidate to take over from Janne Andersson after the men's team failed to qualify for Euro 2024.

Gustavsson is contracted with Football Australia until the Olympics next year and said in a statement that remains his top priority.

"I'm passionate about the Matildas and, as I have stated before, I'm fully focused on qualification and participation at the Paris 2024 Olympics," he said.

"Our team's journey towards this goal is my primary focus and commitment."

Football Australia said it was aware of the Sweden link but "does not comment on speculative reports or our staff's potential future engagements outside their current contracts".

"Regarding the future of Tony's contract post the Paris 2024 Olympics, discussions will be held at an appropriate time in the future," it added.

Mentions
FootballAustralia
Related Articles
'Matilda' Australia's word of the year after superb Women's World Cup run
Matildas switch to match, commercial payments under new Australia pay deal
Spain World Cup star Bonmati wins Women's Ballon d'Or
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Manchester City host Liverpool to begin thrilling Saturday of action
Updated
Barcelona manager Xavi thinks single annual international break can reduce injuries
Managers should be 'more involved' in drafting refereeing guidelines, says Pochettino
Arsenal's Mikel Arteta says honest opinions and emotions needed despite FA charge
South Africa withdraw bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup as they aim for 2031
Brazil football confederation to sue social media users over racial slurs
Five-star PSG hit their straps in statement win over Ligue 1 title rivals Monaco
King Kane leads Bayern Munich to 1-0 win over Koln and top of Bundesliga
FIFA open disciplinary proceedings after Brazil versus Argentina brawl
Most Read
Who's Missing: David Raya and Lewis Hall ruled out against Brentford and Newcastle
Derby Week: Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers ready to battle for city
Juventus and Inter battle for Serie A top spot in Derby d'Italia
Tennis Tracker: Australia ease past Finland and into Sunday's Davis Cup final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings