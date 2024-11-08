Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Australia drops teenager Irankunda, phones group of veterans for World Cup qualifiers

Australia drops teenager Irankunda, phones group of veterans for World Cup qualifiers

Reuters
Australia's young stud Nestory Irankunda is moved to the side to make way for veterans
Australia's young stud Nestory Irankunda is moved to the side to make way for veterans Reuters / Kim Soo-Hyeon
Australia coach Tony Popovic (51) has dropped teenager Nestory Irankunda (18) and called up experienced campaigners Rhyan Grant (33), Milos Degenek (30) and Martin Boyle (31) for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Bayern Munich forward Irankunda, one of Australia's most exciting young talents, started the 3-1 win over China and was on the bench when the Socceroos earned a 1-1 draw in Japan last month.

Those results sent Australia into second place in Group C behind the Samurai Blue, a place they will be looking to cement when they take on the third-place Saudis in Melbourne on Thursday and fourth-place Bahrain in Riffa five days later.

Defensive midfielder Keanu Baccus has been axed along with Irankunda, however, right back Grant, winger Boyle, and Degenek are among eight fresh faces in the squad.

Grant won the last of his 21 caps in early 2022 and Boyle, who was cruelly robbed of his chance to play at the 2022 World Cup by a knee injury, returns after a brief absence caused by a wrist injury.

"I honestly didn't see this coming, but I'm absolutely delighted," Grant said in a news release.

"I'm ready to fight tooth and nail, if called upon, to ensure Australia is in a fantastic qualification position following these two games."

Anthony Caceres was one of three players earning a first Socceroos call-up along with youngsters Hayden Matthews and Max Balard, handing the creative midfielder a chance to win his first cap at the age of 32.

The top two from Group C will book a spot at the 2026 finals in North America, while the third and fourth-place teams will move on to another round of qualifying.

"We're in the early stages of this journey as a group and we'll continue to implement the style of play that will be the foundation of our success throughout this cycle," Popovic said.

Squad: Maty Ryan, Joe Gauci, Paul Izzo, Aziz Behich, Jordy Bos, Cameron Burgess, Milos Degenek, Jason Geria, Rhyan Grant, Hayden Matthews, Lewis Miller, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Max Balard, Anthony Caceres, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Aiden O'Neill, Patrick Yazbek, Brandon Borrello, Martin Boyle, Mitchell Duke, Craig Goodwin, Nishan Velupillay, Kusini Yengi.

Mentions
FootballAustraliaNestory IrankundaMartin BoyleRhyan GrantMilos DegenekTony PopovicAnthony CaceresHayden MatthewsKeanu BaccusAziz BehichBrandon BorrelloCameron BurgessMitchell DukeJoe GauciJason GeriaCraig GoodwinAjdin HrusticJackson IrvinePaul IzzoRiley McGreeAiden O'NeillKye RowlesHarry SouttarNishan VelupillayPatrick YazbekLewis MillerKusini Yengi
Related Articles
How the Socceroos uniquely amplify Australia’s lesser-heard voices
Palestine continue to overcome tremendous odds to qualify for the World Cup
EXCLUSIVE: Australia's Genreau on life in Ligue 1 and beating Argentina at the Olympics
Show more
Football
Thiago Motta says Juventus at '200%' ahead of derby clash against Torino
After consecutive losses, Ancelotti calls for Real Madrid reaction against Osasuna
Bayer Leverkusen search for confidence-boosting win over Bundesliga strugglers Bochum
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League picks going into Gameweek 11?
Ange Postecoglou reveals Spurs keeping a close eye on Son to avoid injury relapse
Depay and Ake miss out on Netherlands squad as De Jong returns for Nations League
Spain call up Samu Omorodion and Marc Casado for Nations League games
Arsenal and Manchester City look to recover after league blips as title race hots up
Dortmund still plagued by injuries but back-to-back wins lift spirits
Lukaku returns for Belgium in desperate bid to make Nations League quarter-finals
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova defeats Gauff as Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals
Jannik Sinner avoids major rival Carlos Alcaraz as ATP Finals groups announced
Barbora Krejcikova defeats Coco Gauff at WTA Finals to send Iga Swiatek packing
Tsitsipas blasts ATP's decision to make Masters events two weeks long

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings