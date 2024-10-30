Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Australia head coach McDonald signs three-year contract extension

Australia head coach McDonald signs three-year contract extension

AFP
Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald will remain in charge until 2027
Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald will remain in charge until 2027Philip Brown / Getty Images via AFP
Andrew McDonald (43) will remain Australia's head coach until at least the end of 2027 after having his contract extended, cricket officials said Wednesday.

The 43-year-old has been in charge since 2022 and masterminded World Test Championship and one-day World Cup titles, and an away victory over England to retain the Ashes.

Australia are ranked number one in the ICC Test rankings and two in one-day and T20 cricket, although they suffered an early exit from the T20 World Cup in June.

"Andrew has proven to be an outstanding men's head coach who as well as delivering exceptional results has built a strong coaching team, methodology and an excellent environment for the team to perform at its best," said Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

"We are delighted to extend his tenure for a further two years."

Former Test all-rounder McDonald took on one of the most high-profile jobs in cricket initially on an interim basis following the shock resignation of Justin Langer.

"The professionalism, commitment and experience of my fellow coaches and the wider staff have ensured the journey has been extremely successful," McDonald said Wednesday.

"But just as importantly (it has) created a culture of unity, trust and inclusivity.

"International cricket has many challenges for all teams and I am particularly proud how the group, players and staff, across all formats have navigated those together."

Australia face India in a blockbuster five-match home Test series starting on November 22nd in Perth.

Mentions
CricketAustralia
Related Articles
Australia's Matthew Wade retires from international cricket
Regulars Babar, Afridi and Naseem return for Pakistan's white-ball tour of Australia
David Warner offers to come out of retirement for India Test series
Show more
Cricket
Uncapped Jacob Bethell replaces Jamie Smith in England squad for New Zealand tour
Too much pressure on Ashwin & Jadeja, says India skipper following New Zealand defeat
Skipper Rohit backs India's batsmen despite failures against New Zealand
New Zealand stun India in 113-run victory to earn historic away series win
Pakistan spin to win as England leave with more questions after series defeat
Pakistan on brink of series victory as Noman and Sajid destroy England
Shami misses India's tour of Australia, Easwaran in as potential Rohit cover
Most Read
Tottenham without captain Son Heung-min and Wilson Odobert for Manchester City clash
Ruben Amorim: Portugal's next superstar coach heavily linked with Manchester United
Sporting confirm that Manchester United want to pay Ruben Amorim's release clause
Fired Erik ten Hag insisted squad better than 14th place in final press conference

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings