Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Skateboarding
  3. Australia's Arisa Trew takes Olympic gold in women's park skateboarding

Australia's Arisa Trew takes Olympic gold in women's park skateboarding

Updated
Trew won her country's first gold in the sport
Trew won her country's first gold in the sportReuters
Arisa Trew (14) won gold in women's park skateboarding at the Paris Games on Tuesday to become the first Australian woman to win a skateboarding medal at the Olympics.

The 14-year-old saved her best for last, delivering a gutsy and precise performance on her third and final run and was rewarded with a huge score of 93.18 on a sun-soaked day at La Concorde.

Japan's Cocona Hiraki won silver and Britain's Sky Brown took bronze. Hiraki also won silver and Brown bronze at the competition at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

A new champion was guaranteed after Tokyo gold medalist Sakura Yosozumi failed to qualify for the final during preliminary rounds, which were held earlier in the day.

The final standings
The final standingsFlashscore

"I'm so excited right now," Trew told reporters. "It’s just crazy.

"It's definitely nerve-wracking with that audience out there."

Being only 11 years old when skateboarding was first contested at the Olympics in Tokyo, she did not compete there but has been on a meteoritic rise since, including winning two X Games championships in the park discipline.

A new champion was guaranteed after Tokyo gold medalist Sakura Yosozumi of Japan failed to qualify for the final during the preliminary rounds, which were held earlier in the day.

Mentions
SkateboardingBrown SkyJosozumi SakuraOlympic Games
Related Articles
Skateboarding's reputation does a 180 as it rolls into Paris for second Games
Olympic Highlights Day 11: Basketball quarter-finals and more opportunites for St Lucia
Skater Yuto Horigome of Japan takes gold in men's street to defend Tokyo crown
Show more
Skateboarding
Japanese teenager Coco Yoshizawa takes gold in women's skateboard street
British teenager Sky Brown wins park gold at World Championships
Britain pick 12-year-old and 49-year-old for Olympic skateboarding qualifier
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Barcelona upping efforts to sign Olmo, De Ligt out and Tah in at Bayern
Paris Olympics LIVE: Duplantis breaks pole vault world record, Dutch delight in 3x3 final
Spain fight back to overcome Morocco and book spot in Olympic Games final
France made to sweat against Egypt as Mateta leads hosts into Olympic final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings