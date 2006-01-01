Olympic Highlights Day 11: Basketball quarter-finals and more opportunites for St Lucia

There are 15 sets of medals to be handed out at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday. The youngest gold medallist of the Games could be crowned in the skateboarding at La Concorde Square, the quarter-finals of the men's basketball will be played and high drama is expected in the clash between home France and Canada. At the St. Denis Athletics Stadium, sprinter Julien Alfred (23) will try to get another gold for the Caribbean island of St Lucia.

Skateboarding

Women - park

17:30 CET, Paris, La Concorde

The women's park skateboarding event will take place on Tuesday and once again, we can expect a number of teenagers on the podium. In Tokyo, 19-year-old Sakura Josozumi of Japan won, with her 12-year-old compatriot Cocona Hiraki taking second. Sky Brown, just a year older, claimed third. All three of them were supposed to be on the start list for this year's race as well, but things have changed a bit.

The main favourite is now 15-year-old Hiraki, but everyone is curious about the performance of Britain's Brown, who is a world number four and plans to win a medal in windsurfing at the next Olympics. However, Japanese-born Sky, who is hugely popular on social media and has also featured in advertising campaigns alongside Serena Williams and Simone Biles, dislocated her shoulder in training in Paris and is due to have surgery after the Games.

Still, she is determined to win the race. Also in the starting field will be the youngest participant in this year's Games, Zheng Haohao of China. Just 11 years old, she was born during the London Olympics - specifically on the day Usain Bolt completed his golden hat-trick in the 4x100m relay.

Basketball

France vs Canada, men's quarter-finals

18:00 CET, Paris, Bercy arena

France are defending their Tokyo silver and on home turf. Fans are confident of a successful mission thanks to the presence of several prominent personalities. A lineup that includes Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum and Evan Fournier is awe-inspiring.

However, the team led by coach Vincent Collet did not do well in the group stage. The victory over Japan (94-90) went to overtime and the subsequent heavy loss to Germany was deserved. Now comes the moment in which France must turn up.

In the quarter-finals stands an ambitious Canada, led by the exceptional Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, assisted by RJ Barrett.

The Canadians have been entertaining at the Olympics with their active wing play, and have also been able to punish the mistakes of their opponents. After grabbing rebounds, they have averaged 22.3 points per game on the counter-attack and dominate the tournament in this statistic. On the other hand, the French are one of the best rebounding teams.

The Canadians won bronze at last year's World Championships and would like to improve on that in Paris. After all, they are are the Olympics for the first time in 24 years and last took a medal in 1936 in the form of silver.

Athletics

200 metres, women

21:40 CET, Paris, St. Denis

Julien Alfred was suddenly a hero on Saturday night. The sprinter from the tiny Caribbean island of St. Lucia left even the favoured Sha'Carri Richardson behind her in the 100 metres to win the first-ever medal for her native island. Three days later, she will have the opportunity to add to her collection, as another sprint is on the agenda, this time over 200 metres, and her form is truly exceptional.

Alfred easily won her heat and advanced to the semi-finals with a time of 22.41 seconds. More importantly, however, is a look at her best time this year; with 21.86, she holds the third-best time of 2024.

The biggest rivals for the new superstar will be three Americans who have also gone under 22 seconds this year: Gabrielle Thomas (21.78), McKenzie Long (21.83) and Brittany Brown (21.90). That's largely why Team USA didn't field Sha'Carri Richardson in the 200m. She has only the fourth-best time this year in a field of female compatriots, and only three athletes from one country can compete in track and field at the Olympics.

Athletics fans may then be disappointed that Jamaica's Sherricka Jackson cancelled her participation in the individual sprints during the Games.