Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. Olympic Games Women
  4. USA on target for eighth gold in women's basketball as France upset Canada

USA on target for eighth gold in women's basketball as France upset Canada

Updated
The USA's A'ja Wilson in action against Japan
The USA's A'ja Wilson in action against JapanProfimedia
The United States romped to a resounding 102-76 victory over Japan in the women's basketball tournament at the Pierre Mauroy stadium on Monday, demonstrating that the defending champions are positioned to make a strong push for their eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

In their Group C opener, the Americans took to the court with all the firepower of Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson, who combined to pour in 46 points, and under the leadership of captain Diana Taurasi, who is making her sixth Games appearance in Paris.

Taurasi, 42, said she was happy to be back in Lille, where she often played in the city during her time in the EuroLeague Women, and said that more and more athletes like herself are reaching a stage of long-term in their careers.

"The world of sports has changed a lot and we have many opportunities to improve ourselves physically, how to train and more, that's why we see examples like Rudy (Fernandez) or Lebron (James) and Rafael (Nadal)," Taurasi said.

"It's happening in all sports and it's one thing that will continue with the next generation."

The Japanese, however, showed that they could also dance around the court, capitalizing on seven three-point baskets in the first half by Rui Machida and Mai Yamamoto. At just 5-foot, 7-inches (1.62 m) tall, they proved they can still be dangerous and daring.

Hosts France pulled off a major upset in Group C, after overcoming a first-quarter deficit to beat Canada 75-54.

Fifth-ranked Canada withered under a rally by the seventh-ranked hosts, scoring just two points in the second quarter - the fewest points ever scored by any team in a single quarter at the Olympics, men or women.

French centre Marieme Badiane and forward Gabby Williams were the heroes of the 'allez les Bleues' evening, with the pair receiving a rousing post-match ovation and posing for selfies with the crowd.

On a day of surprises, favoured Belgium got their Olympic bid off to a bad start, losing 83-69 to debutantes Germany in Group B.

Belgium were partly undone by Germany's dynamic Sabally sisters, Satou and Nyara, who poured in 33 points between them.

Ezinne Kalu of Nigeria in action against Alanna Smith of Australia
Ezinne Kalu of Nigeria in action against Alanna Smith of AustraliaReuters

The second shock of Group B came when Nigeria beat Australia 75-62 as point guard Ezinne Kalu scored 19 points to help 12th-ranked Nigeria, the three-time defending African champions, beat third-ranked Australia.

"Our defence were relentless," Kalu said.

"When we were on court, we smelt blood for the ball. Nobody defends like us, and that's what kept us going," she said, adding: "Second half Australia came out very strong... But we just kept our foot on the gas and kept going."

Follow the women's basketball here.

Mentions
BasketballOlympic Games WomenAustralia WBelgium WGermany WNigeria WJapan WUSA WOlympic GamesAmerican SportsCanada WFrance W
Related Articles
French basketball fans roar their side to opening victory over Brazil in Lille
The men's basketball players to watch out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Durant 'feeling good' as star-studded USA arrive in France for Olympic Games
Show more
Basketball
Olympic Games roundup: Peaty pipped at the post as Biles dazzles
Kevin Durant inspires USA in rout of Serbia to launch Olympic defence
Olympic Highlights Day Two: USA dream team, Murray's final farewell and swimming star Leon
WNBA All-Star Game shatters ratings record set in 2003
MLB roundup: Bobby Witt Jr. flirts with cycle in Royals' win
Swedish rookie Pelle Larsson lifts Miami Heat to NBA Summer League title
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: McIntosh & Popovici grab golds in the pool as Aussies claim one-two
Transfer News LIVE: Calafiori signs for Arsenal as Smith Rowe set for move to Fulham
Olympic Highlights Day Three: Nadal and Djokovic renew rivalries as Daley starts fifth Games
Under-fire Canada beat New Zealand as Australia and Zambia play out 11-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings