Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Canoeing
  3. Australian Fox and New Zealand's Butcher win first kayak cross golds

Australian Fox and New Zealand's Butcher win first kayak cross golds

Updated
Noemie Fox is congratulated by her sister Jessica after winning gold
Noemie Fox is congratulated by her sister Jessica after winning goldProfimedia
Australia's Noemie Fox (27) followed in her sister's footsteps to pick up the Olympic gold medal in women's kayak cross on Monday, with Finn Butcher of New Zealand winning the men's event.

Fox's sister Jessica secured the first two golds in canoe and kayak slalom on the whitewater course, and her younger sibling made it a family affair when she came out on top in a thrilling decider.

Angele Hug took silver for France and British world number one Kimberley Woods took bronze, the first Olympic medals to be handed out in the discipline as it made its debut at the Paris Games.

"I think I’m in shock, I was just so happy to make it through the semi-final, that was my goal, now just go and enjoy it. It's insane, it’s so much fun. Today just went to perfection, I enjoyed every second," Fox told reporters.

Women's kayak slalom final result
Women's kayak slalom final resultFlashscore

In the men's race, top-ranked Briton Joe Clarke had to be content with silver after getting caught up in traffic early on, allowing Kiwi Butcher to move ahead, where he stayed until he crossed the finish line.

"I could feel him all the way down the middle, and he's an absolute powerhouse. I was just going as hard as I could, and I could feel him in the last couple downs (downstream gates)," Butcher explained.

"I just knew that I needed to execute the last upstream, and it would be good as gold."

The 29-year-old was as good as his word, rounding the last upstream gate in a controlled fashion before paddling powerfully to the finish line to become the first men's Olympic champion in the discipline, with Clarke taking the silver.

"An absolute adrenaline dump," he said, describing his feelings as he left the last upstream gate. "I was just looking around, I couldn't believe it. And all my friends on the side, running down with me, was like crazy."

"Shout out to the Aussies. Shout out to the New Zealand team, like they were just running down, so loud beside me, and pushed me to the end," Butcher said, his voice cracking with emotion.

"It's just special to bring this home, it's crazy," he added. "It was crazy. I couldn't even like process any of it, it was pretty special to see the (New Zealand) flag get raised."

Germany's Noah Hegge came third to take the bronze in what was a very successful debut for cross racing, where racers drop into the water together and paddle frenetically through a series of downstream and upstream gates as fast as they can.

Hug's silver aside, it was a disappointing day for the French with Camille Prigent eliminated at the quarter-final stage before teenager Titouan Castryck was sensationally knocked out, despite finishing first in his race.

With the first two in each race going through to the semis, the 19-year-old kayak slalom silver medallist cruised over the line in first place but was bumped down to third after judges decided he failed to pass the third of 10 gates on the course correctly.

Mentions
CanoeingOlympic Games
Related Articles
Giovanni De Gennaro grabs gold for Italy in men's kayak slalom
Brilliant Jess Fox grabs second gold with powerful final run in canoe slalom
Glorious Gestin grabs canoe slalom gold for France with perfect final run
Show more
Canoeing
Phenomenal Fox grabs kayak gold for Australia ahead of Poland's Zwolinska
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Alvarez and Gallagher heading to Atleti, West Ham sign Fullkrug
Paris Olympics LIVE: Duplantis breaks pole vault world record, Dutch delight in 3x3 final
Paris Olympics LIVE: Lyles wins 100m final in photo finish, Mahuchikh claims high jump gold
Galatasaray meet Young Boys as Champions League play-off draw throws up interesting ties

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings