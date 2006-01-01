Advertisement
  3. Phenomenal Fox grabs kayak gold for Australia ahead of Poland's Zwolinska

Fox bites gold medal
Fox bites gold medalReuters
Australia's Jessica Fox stormed to Olympic gold in the women's kayak slalom in a time of 96.08 seconds, recovering from a poor semi-final performance to smash the field at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on Sunday.

Poland's Klaudia Zwolinska picked up the silver medal, with Briton Kimberley Woods hanging on for the bronze after a thrilling climax that saw German reigning champion Ricarda Funk disastrously miss a gate on the very last run of the day.

French-born Fox came first in Saturday's heat but struggled in the semi-final, picking up two two-second penalties to see her through as the eighth of 12 finalists, but it was to be the only blip on her golden day.

Her face a mark of concentration at the start, the 30-year-old burst onto the course, aggressively attacking the early gates with a precision and power that had been noticeably lacking in her semi-final run.

The reigning world champion thundered through the second part of the course to take a commanding lead with a time of 96.08 seconds, cranking up the pressure on the rest of the field.

Briton Woods laid down a tremendously ambitious run to put herself into the medal conversation, but she was bumped into second place by Zwolinska in the second-last run before Germany's Funk made her descent in a grandstand finish.

Knowing the mark she had to beat, Funk set off at a searing pace and matched Fox's early spilt times, but a missed gate further down the course derailed her challenge in an instant.

The 50-second penalty incurred by that miss instantly destroyed any hope the German had of making the podium, and unleashed a burst of joy for Fox as she secured the second Olympic gold of her career following her C1 win in Tokyo.

Mentions
Olympic GamesCanoeing
