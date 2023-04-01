Australian Spencer Johnson grabs 3-1 in stunning Hundred debut

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Australian Spencer Johnson grabs 3-1 in stunning Hundred debut
Australian Spencer Johnson grabs 3-1 in stunning Hundred debut
The dream debut
The dream debut
Reuters
Oval Invincibles fast bowler Spencer Johnson produced the most economical 20-ball effort in The Hundred on Wednesday, claiming three wickets for just one run in his stunning debut in the tournament.

Two days after being picked in the Australia squad for the T20 International series in South Africa later this month, the 27-year-old justified his selection firing 19 dot balls from a maximum of 20 deliveries as his team trumped Manchester Originals by 94 runs.

After the Invincibles racked up 186-5, Johnson did not concede any run in his first five balls, and gave away only a single to England white-ball captain Jos Buttler in his second set of five.

The left-arm quick returned to bowl 10 straight deliveries during which he mowed down the Manchester lower order, taking three wickets including two bowled.

"I'm speechless, not really sure what's going on," Johnson, who played the final of the Global T20 Canada on Sunday, said afterwards.

"I'm pinching myself...I've had a bit of a tough run with injury but I'm 27 now and come out the other side. I'm just really enjoying my cricket and lucky to be here."

Oval captain Sam Billings admired Johnson's ability to swing the bowl at high pace.

"To provide a performance like that against Jos Buttler and Phil Salt as well, two of the best players in the world at the moment, I can't really put into words how special that bowling performance is," Billings said.

Mentions
Cricket
Related Articles
India and Pakistan blockbuster among nine cricket World Cup matches rescheduled
India's supreme Suryakumar Yadav keen to finally replicate T20 form in ODIs
Trent Boult back in the New Zealand ODI squad for England tour after one-year absence
Show more
Cricket
Inzamam expects second stint as Pakistan chief selector to be even better than 2017
India's 'tail of woes' continues in West Indies as time running out ahead of World Cup
No Labuschagne in Australia's extended 18-person World Cup squad, Sangha and Hardie picked
Nicholas Pooran powers West Indies to 2-0 lead over India in T20 series
Relative runs: A new way of finding value in cricket's batting statistics
England batsman Alex Hales announces international retirement at 34
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern agree Kane deal, Chelsea & Liverpool outbid each other
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
Bellingham-boosted Real Madrid aiming to regain their lost LaLiga crown
New-look Chelsea desperate to stop the rot as pivotal Premier League season looms

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |