India and Pakistan blockbuster among nine cricket World Cup matches rescheduled

The World Cup schedule, usually announced a year before the start of the event, was released only in June.
But the Indian cricket board's secretary Jay Shah said last month that there would be changes after other boards wrote in requesting changes due to "logistical challenges".
The India v Pakistan game was originally scheduled to be played on October 15th in Ahmedabad but the arch rivals will now face off on October 14th at the same venue.
"Tickets for the World Cup will go on sale this month and we call on all of cricket's hundreds of millions of fans to register your interest from next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news," the ICC's head of events Chris Tetley said in a statement.
"The amendment to the schedule will ensure that players and fans will have the best possible experience at the pinnacle event of the one-day game."
The World Cup in India runs from October 5th to November 19th.
MATCHES RESCHEDULED:
October 10th: England vs Bangladesh - Dharamsala
October 10th: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Hyderabad
October 12th: Australia vs South Africa - Lucknow
October 13th: New Zealand vs Bangladesh - Chennai
October 14th: India vs Pakistan - Ahmedabad
October 15th: England vs Afghanistan - Delhi
November 11th: Australia vs Bangladesh - Pune
November 11th: England vs Pakistan - Kolkata
November 12th: India vs Netherlands - Bengaluru