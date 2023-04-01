India and Pakistan blockbuster among nine cricket World Cup matches rescheduled

The trophy of the Men's Cricket World Cup is on display at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados

The blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash is one of nine matches to be rescheduled for the 50-over World Cup later this year as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday that tickets will go on sale on August 25th.

The World Cup schedule, usually announced a year before the start of the event, was released only in June.

But the Indian cricket board's secretary Jay Shah said last month that there would be changes after other boards wrote in requesting changes due to "logistical challenges".

The India v Pakistan game was originally scheduled to be played on October 15th in Ahmedabad but the arch rivals will now face off on October 14th at the same venue.

"Tickets for the World Cup will go on sale this month and we call on all of cricket's hundreds of millions of fans to register your interest from next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news," the ICC's head of events Chris Tetley said in a statement.

"The amendment to the schedule will ensure that players and fans will have the best possible experience at the pinnacle event of the one-day game."

The World Cup in India runs from October 5th to November 19th.

MATCHES RESCHEDULED:

October 10th: England vs Bangladesh - Dharamsala

October 10th: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Hyderabad

October 12th: Australia vs South Africa - Lucknow

October 13th: New Zealand vs Bangladesh - Chennai

October 14th: India vs Pakistan - Ahmedabad

October 15th: England vs Afghanistan - Delhi

November 11th: Australia vs Bangladesh - Pune

November 11th: England vs Pakistan - Kolkata

November 12th: India vs Netherlands - Bengaluru