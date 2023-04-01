India to host Australia ahead of ODI World Cup

India to host Australia ahead of ODI World Cup
Reuters
India will host world test champions Australia in a one-day international (ODI) series ahead of the World Cup before taking on England in test matches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Tuesday.

The Indian team is set to play 16 international matches, including five tests, three ODIs and eight Twenty20s in the home season.

Australia will visit India for a three-match ODI series starting on September 22nd, which will be held in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot.

After the World Cup they will play five T20Is against Australia, starting on November 23rd in Vizag.

India will host England for a five-match test series from January 25th, which will be played at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

Afghanistan will also visit India for their maiden white-ball bilateral tour, playing three T20Is from January 11th.

Twice champions India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8th in Chennai.

