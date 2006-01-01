South Africa survive serious scare to beat Netherlands at T20 World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. South Africa survive serious scare to beat Netherlands at T20 World Cup

South Africa survive serious scare to beat Netherlands at T20 World Cup

South Africa's David Miller and Keshav Maharaj celebrate after the match
South Africa's David Miller and Keshav Maharaj celebrate after the matchReuters
South Africa survived an early scare before David Miller guided them to a nervy four-wicket victory over the Netherlands in the Twenty20 World Cup in Long Island, New York on Saturday.

Miller hit an unbeaten 59 off 51 balls as South Africa scored 106 for six in 18.5 overs in reply to the Dutch total of 103 for nine.

It was the second successive win for South Africa in Group D and a first defeat for the Dutch after they beat Nepal in Dallas.

The Dutch, put into bat, were immediate pressure from tall opener Marco Jansen and had only scored 35-4 after 10 overs.

They pushed up the run rate towards the end of their innings when Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek shared a 54-run partnership for the seventh wicket before South African-born Engelbrecht fell for 40 in the last over.

Newcomer Ottneil Baartman took three wickets in the last over to finish with figures of 4-11 and Jansen and Anrich Nortje claimed two wickets each.

The Netherlands took a wicket with the first ball of South Africa’s innings as hesitant calling led to a mix-up and Quinton de Kock was run out without facing a ball.

That precipitated a sudden panic as Reeza Hendricks was bowled and captain Aiden Markram caught down the leg side as South Africa slumped to 3-3.

Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal in the fifth over had South Africa teetering at 12-4 before Stubbs and Miller set about the modest target with a 65-run partnership.

When Stubbs fell in the 17th over, however, 27 runs were still required for victory but Miller took his side over the line.

South Africa play Bangladesh on Monday and the Dutch face Bangladesh on Thursday.

Mentions
CricketNetherlandsSouth AfricaT20 World Cup
Related Articles
Indian batters have the tools to solve New York pitch challenge, coach says
O'Dowd half-century steers Netherlands past Nepal in T20 World Cup
Nortje takes 4-7 as South Africa demolish Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup
Show more
Cricket
Ruthless Australia crush England by 36 runs in Barbados at T20 World Cup
Afghanistan claim surprise win over New Zealand at T20 World Cup
Bangladesh keep nerve to win T20 World Cup thriller with Sri Lanka
Canada win first-ever T20 World Cup match after stunning Ireland by 12 runs
Berrington anchors Scotland to T20 World Cup win over Namibia
USA stun Pakistan in Super Over for historic World Cup victory
ICC admits New York pitches at T20 World Cup not up to the mark
Marcus Stoinis shines as Australia cruise past Oman in T20 opener
Most Read
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Transfer News LIVE: Milan closing in on Zirkzee, Brighton eyeing St. Pauli manager
Zverev wants to 'move on' after assault case dropped as he reaches French Open final
Cristiano Ronaldo picked as Portugal name Euro 2024 squad with few surprises

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings