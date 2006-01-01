Advertisement
  4. New Zealand's Williamson out of second Test against India in Pune

New Zealand's Williamson out of second Test against India in Pune

New Zealand's Kane Williamson missed the first Test as well
New Zealand's Kane Williamson missed the first Test as wellReuters / Adnan Abidi
Former skipper Kane Williamson (34) will miss New Zealand's second Test against India starting in Pune on Thursday as he continues his recovery from a groin strain, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.

The Blacks Caps on Sunday managed a first Test victory in India for 36 years without the master batsman, who has remained in New Zealand to work on his recovery from the injury he sustained in a recent series against Sri Lanka.

"We're monitoring Kane and he's tracking in the right direction but isn't yet 100% fit," coach Gary Stead said in a news release ahead of the second Test.

"We're hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third Test.

"We'll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach."

The third and final Test takes place in Mumbai at the start of November.

CricketTest SeriesKane WilliamsonNew ZealandIndia
