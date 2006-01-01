Verreynne century puts South Africa in driving seat against Bangladesh

Advertisement
South Africa's Kyle Verreynne plays a shot during the second day of the first TestTanvin Tamim / AFP
A hard-fought century from wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne (27) on Tuesday helped South Africa bat themselves into a strong position on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Verreynne scored 114 as South Africa took a 202-run first-innings lead, advancing from 140-6 overnight before being dismissed for 308.

Bangladesh were 101-3 in their second innings when bad light brought play to a close, trailing by 101 runs as they attempted to fight back after South African speedster Kagiso Rabada took two wickets in his second over to have them reeling at 4-2.

Rabada reached the milestone of 300 Test wickets on the first day on Monday as Bangladesh were skittled out for 106 in their first innings after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who top-scored for his team in the first innings, will resume on Wednesday on 38 not out, along with veteran Mushfiqur Rahim on 31. The pair put together an unbeaten partnership of 42.

Earlier on Tuesday, Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder defied the conditions, after 16 wickets had fallen on the opening day, to extend their overnight partnership to 119 runs and take South Africa from 140-6 to 227-7 before Mulder was dismissed after scoring a maiden test 50.

Allrounder Mulder made 54 before getting a healthy edge to a delivery from Hasan Mahmud after Bangladesh brought back their lone seamer into the attack as their spinners failed to make a breakthrough.

Verreynne then featured in a 66-run ninth wicket partnership with Dane Piedt, who contributed 32 runs and helped see his teammate to a second Test century, brought up in 134 balls.

Verreynne was eventually stumped off a slower ball from Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the visitors' innings came to a close.

Taijul Islam proved Bangladesh’s best bowler with figures of 5-122 in 36 overs but was unable to add a wicket on Tuesday.

The Test in Dhaka is the first of a two-match series with the second in Chittagong next week.

