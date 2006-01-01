Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins five-setter against Zverev to become French Open champion

On the final day of the French Open, Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Alexander Zverev (27) will contest the men's final with both players looking to claim the Roland Garros title for the first time.

19:32 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) is the French Open champion!

He found his rhythm in the final set and hit some glorious shots to break Alexander Zverev (27) twice and secure a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 win that earned him his first Roland Garros title.

He becomes the first man in the Open Era to win his first three Grand Slams on three different surfaces.

Read more here

18:37 CET - To a fifth set we go! The Spaniard has clinched the fourth in style, taking it 6-1. However, the Spaniard did need a medical timeout to get some treatment on his thigh...

One set to decide it all. Here we go.

17:54 CET - What a third set! Alcaraz led it 5-2 but as was the case in the second set, Zverev bounced back and Alcaraz let his level drop, with the German turning things around to get to 7-5.

He's now a set away from his maiden Grand Slam title.

16:50 CET - Zverev levels things up! The German raised his game massively after the start of the second set, winning the last four games to claim it 6-2. This final is finely poised.

16:00 CET - The first set in Paris has gone the way of Alcaraz, who won it 6-3 in 43 minutes. Both players made nervous starts, but the Spaniard then found his feet and played some excellent attacking tennis.

14:30 CET - It's time for the main event! The French Open men's final between Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Alexander Zverev (27) is just moments away.

Follow the match live here.

13:45 CET - Coco Gauff (20) and Katerina Siniakova (28) have won the French Open women's doubles title after beating Jasmine Paolini (28) and Sara Errani (37) in the final 7-6, 6-3.

Read more here.

13:07 CET - It's been the other way around for Alcaraz, who didn't have too much trouble on his way to the semis before spending more than four hours on court against world number one Jannik Sinner (22).

Alcaraz's road to the final Flashscore

13:02 CET - Zverev's road to the final has hardly been smooth, with the world number four having to survive three five-set epics, but he has made easy work of his quarter-final and semi-final opponents.

Zverev's road to the final Flashscore

12:55 CET - What a final we have on our hands this afternoon. Alcaraz may be the higher-ranked player and the only one of the two to win Grand Slam finals, but Zverev has been the more consistent player this clay-court season and narrowly leads their head-to-head.

The German won when they met at Roland Garros in 2022 and won their last Grand Slam clash at the Australian Open this year, but the Spaniard prevailed in their most recent match at Indian Wells.

Their latest matches Flashscore

12:20 CET - In case you missed Iga Swiatek's (23) dominant win in the women's final yesterday, you can read all about that here and catch up on the highlights below.

Shortly, all eyes will turn to the men's final, which starts at 14:30 CET.

12:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the French Open men's final!

The clash between Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Alexander Zverev (27) will get underway at 14:30 CET.