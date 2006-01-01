Tennis Tracker: Zverev outlasts De Minaur after Andreeva stuns Sabalenka

It's the second day of quarter-final action at Roland Garros, with Elena Rybakina (24), Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Alexander Zverev (27) all looking to secure their spots in the final four.

23:38 CET - All over for another day at Roland Garros as Alex Zverev (27) is into the semi-finals with a straight-set victory over Australia's Alex De Minaur (25). The German didn't have it all his own way, but he won out in the end with a scoreline of 6-4, 7-6, 6-4.

He will now face Casper Ruud (25) for a place in the final on Friday.

22:39 CET - Despite taking the second set to a tie-break, Alex De Minaur finds himself two sets down against Alex Zverev, losing it 7-6.

Follow the rest of the game here.

21:23 CET - After 51 minutes, Alex Zverev needed just one set point to win the opener against Alex De Minaur with the German taking an early lead in the last-eight contest 6-4 having broken in the eighth game.

20:26 CET - It is time for the last quarter-final of both of the French Open singles and it should be a cracker with Alex Zverev (27) taking on Alex De Minaur (25) for that spot in the semis.

Action begins imminently and you can follow it all right here.

19:26 CET - Wow. It's another stunning result in the women's quarter-finals, with Mirra Andreeva (17) recovering from a set down to beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 in two-and-a-half hours.

The Russian moves into her first Grand Slam semi-final where she'll face Italian Jasmine Paolini (28) for a spot in Saturday's showpiece.

18:48 CET - Could there be another surprise on the cards? Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva (17) has just taken the second set against world number two Aryna Sabalenka (26) and we're going the distance.

Follow the final set here.

16:38 CET - A big shock on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with Jasmine Paolini (28) battling past Elena Rybakina (24) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in a topsy-turvy affair.

The Italian 12th seed, who had never been beyond the second round in a Grand Slam until this year, will play either Aryna Sabalenka (26) or Mirra Andreeva (17) in the semi-finals.

13:52 CET - We're less than 30 minutes away from the first quarter-final of the day between 12th seed Jasmine Paolini (28) and world number four Elena Rybakina (24).

Follow the match with Flashscore here.

11:30 CET - Despite Novak Djokovic's (37) unfortunate withdrawal from the tournament, there are still three mouthwatering quarter-finals to look forward to in the French capital.

Here's what today's order of play looks like:

Jasmine Paolini vs Elena Rybakina - 14:15 CET

Mirra Andreeva vs Aryna Sabalenka - 15:45 CET

Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur - 20:15 CET

09:40 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's action at the French Open!